Orchid Island Capital to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results

07/18/2019 | 10:47am EDT

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) ("Orchid” or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that it will release results for the second quarter of 2019 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Earnings Conference Call Details

An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:00 AM ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing toll free (877) 341-5668. International callers dial (224) 357-2205. The conference passcode is 4383908. A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.orchidislandcapital.com, and an audio archive of the webcast will be available until August 26, 2019.

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has elected  to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.
Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS, such as IOs, IIOs and POs, among other types of structured Agency RMBS. Orchid is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:
Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley, 772-231-1400
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
www.orchidislandcapital.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
