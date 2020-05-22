Orchid Ventures, Inc. Discusses Evolving Business Model with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Orchid Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: ORVRF) ("the Company"), an Irvine, CA-based innovation company that has developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products and unique vape hardware delivery system. CEO of the Company, Corey Mangold, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Mangold about the Company's background and current projects. "Orchid Ventures started out in August of 2017 with a line of cannabis vaporizer products. We actually engineered and manufactured a very unique vaporizer device that was universal," shared Mangold. "We struggled in the last year with capital," he added. "We started to transform the business and shift our entire business model," explained Mangold. "We launched a subdivision called PurTec Delivery Systems that manages a line of several different vaporizer products that are all emissions tested, and of course leach tested, and are the most documented and tested cartridges we've ever seen on the market," said Mangold. "We launched that company about a month ago, that's going very well. We're very pleased with its performance."

Mangold also shared that the Company has begun to license out their Orchid Essentials brand. "Last week, we signed a licensing deal with a multi-state operator that will be taking the Orchid brand, manufacturing all of our products to our standards, and basically acting like a franchisee across Oregon, Colorado, and Oklahoma," said Mangold.

"Another subdivision, which we've just launched about two months ago, is a company called CELLg8 Sciences," continued Mangold. "CELLg8 is a technology that we've licensed within the THC market globally and exclusively. It's one of the only technologies in the world that can be used in cannabis that has clinical studies and is peer-reviewed and published," said Mangold. "We will have our first products using CELLg8 technology in retail in about three to four weeks."

Jolly then commented on the challenges of the cannabis industry and asked Mangold about the Company's strategy in overcoming these realities. "The industry is shifting a lot," said Mangold. "There are a lot of difficulties in owning a cannabis touching company," he continued, adding that these challenges include banking, competing with the illegal cannabis industry, and shifting regulations. "The shift in our business to not be a cannabis company anymore and to be an ancillary company that supports the industry with the tools and resources it needs while not actually touching cannabis and not having facilities and licenses, allows us to act as more of a traditional company and have traditional resources for capital and financing."

To close the interview, Mangold expressed his confidence in the Company's evolving strategies. "We're not the type of business that is going to sit around and wait for things to happen. We're proactive," said Mangold. "We're evolving and becoming a company that is on the cutting edge."

To hear Corey Mangold's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7588937-orchid-ventures-inc-discusses-evolving-business-model-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

ABOUT ORCHID ESSENTIALS

Orchid Essentials is an Irvine, CA-based innovation company that launched in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products and unique vape hardware delivery system. Since July 2019, Orchid has diversified its efforts and has brought to market innovative services and product offerings to support brands throughout the global cannabis industry. Orchid has diversified its portfolio to include PurTec Delivery Systems, a company that produces, markets and sells clean vaporizer hardware that has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world set forth by the EU and has unrivaled product quality and value pricing. Orchid, through its wholly owned subsidiary, has launched a patented and clinically proven bioavailability solution to increase the absorption of THC and other cannabinoids making products much more effective and an activation time of less than five minutes. With a continued focus on brand and intellectual property development, Orchid will continue to create new and innovative products and technologies, then bring them to the global cannabis marketplace and set the gold standard for delivery systems whether it's vape or formulation sciences. Orchid's management brings significant branding, product development and distribution experience with a proven track record of scaling businesses and building sustainable revenue growth through value-generating partnerships and innovation that creates enterprise value. Learn more at https://orchidessentials.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS - ORCHID VENTURES, INC.

Corey Mangold

CEO and Director

investors@orchidessentials.com

Investor Relations

Corey Mangold

949-357-5818

corey@orchidessentials.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Orchid Ventures, Inc. and Orchid Essentials any of its affiliates or subsidiaries (collectively, the "Company") or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings with sedar.com, Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management's ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's Canadian securities regulatory filings with sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56379