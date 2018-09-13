Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Orchids Paper Products Company    TIS

ORCHIDS PAPER PRODUCTS COMPANY (TIS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/13 10:00:00 pm
3.27 USD   +1.87%
10:18pORCHIDS PAPER P : Announces Extension Of Milestone Dates
PU
08/10ORCHIDS PAPER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09ORCHIDS PAPER P : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Orchids Paper Products : Announces Extension Of Milestone Dates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 10:18pm CEST

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE American: TIS), a national supplier of high-quality consumer tissue products, today announced that its lenders have extended the milestone dates by which the Company is required to accomplish certain actions related to the Company's pursuit of strategic alternatives under the terms of its Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of June 25, 2015, by and among the Company, U.S. Bank National Association and the other lenders party thereto (as amended, the 'Credit Agreement').

The Company previously disclosed its initiative to refinance its existing debt obligations, as well as to explore alternative financing and capital-raising activities, in order to address its ongoing liquidity needs and to maintain sufficient access to the loan and capital markets on commercially acceptable terms to finance its business. In light of the Company's ongoing efforts with interested parties in executing such a solution, the Company's lenders extended the Company's deadline to negotiate and execute (i) a purchase agreement for the sale of the Company's equity or assets or (ii) a binding commitment from institutional lenders to refinance the Company's debt obligations, in either case in an amount sufficient to repay the Company's debt obligations to its existing lenders in full, from August 31, 2018 to September 30, 2018, though there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to consummate such a transaction or refinancing on terms that are satisfactory to it, or at all.

About Orchids Paper Products Company

Orchids Paper Products Company is a customer-focused, national supplier of high quality consumer tissue products primarily serving the at home private label consumer market. The Company produces a full line of tissue products, including paper towels, bathroom tissue and paper napkins, to serve the value through ultra-premium quality market segments from its operations in northeast Oklahoma, Barnwell, South Carolina and Mexicali, Mexico. The Company provides these products primarily to retail chains throughout the United States. For more information on the Company and its products, visit the Company's website at http://www.orchidspaper.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Water's Edge Investor Relations Consulting Group
Louie Toma
774-291-6000
louie.toma@watersedgeir.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orchids-paper-products-company-announces-extension-of-milestone-dates-300712437.html

SOURCE Orchids Paper Products Company

Disclaimer

Orchids Paper Products Company published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 20:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORCHIDS PAPER PRODUCTS COM
10:18pORCHIDS PAPER PRODUCTS : Announces Extension Of Milestone Dates
PU
08/14TODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Orchids Paper Products and Dycom Industri..
AC
08/13ORCHIDS PAPER PRODUCTS COMPANY : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/10ORCHIDS PAPER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09ORCHIDS PAPER PRODUCTS CO /DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, O..
AQ
08/09ORCHIDS PAPER PRODUCTS : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
PU
08/09ORCHIDS PAPER PRODUCTS : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
08/07ORCHIDS PAPER PRODUCTS : Banks give Brentwood manufacturer another month to find..
AQ
08/07ORCHIDS PAPER PRODUCTS : Announces Amendment To Credit Agreement And Timing Of S..
PU
05/09ORCHIDS PAPER PRODUCTS : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (09/10/2018) 
09/07Midday Gainers / Losers (09/07/2018) 
09/07CONSUMER - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS O : 00 pm (09/07/2018) 
08/31Midday Gainers / Losers (08/31/2018) 
08/31CONSUMER- TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS OF : 00 pm (08/31/2018) 
Financials ($)
Chart ORCHIDS PAPER PRODUCTS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Orchids Paper Products Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey S. Schoen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven R. Berlin Chairman
Mindy Bartel Chief Financial Officer
Doug E. Hailey Independent Director
John C. Guttilla Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORCHIDS PAPER PRODUCTS COMPANY-74.92%34
KIMBERLY-CLARK-4.57%40 437
UNICHARM CORP25.86%20 878
ESSITY AB (PUBL)2.93%18 674
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD-19.40%10 689
SVENSKA CELLULOSA21.82%8 071
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.