Ordina N : Question submitted by VEB

GENERAL MEETING2020 ORDINA N.V.

Question submitted by Dutch shareholders' association VEB

Below you will find theGeneral Considerations in times of crisis.

Forgoing the award of performance-related remuneration

Just like all stakeholders, shareholders have a vested interest in companies sustaining their business model as effectively as possible. Shareholders demonstrate their understanding for any measures that might be necessary, even if this means that previously outlined prospects and prognoses are rendered obsolete and if on the capital allocation front other decisions are taken in the short term (such as the postponement of dividend payments).

Companies are also expected to show commitment. This is why we appeal to all stock exchange-listed companies to refrain from awarding any performance-related remuneration. The discretionary authority of supervisory directors makes this measure relatively simple to execute in practical terms.

We have read the appeal made by the VEB. However, we do not currently believe that this is the right moment to make a statement on this subject. In general terms, the remuneration policy does make it possible to exercise discretionary authority on a proviso basis. However, the Supervisory Board is of the opinion that this authority should only be exercised in very exceptional circumstances and with due observation of a carefully formulated process. Because the current circumstances are still changing, for all stakeholders, at this time, the Supervisory Board believes such a decision would be premature.

Extra review auditor

For shareholders, it is also of the utmost importance that in the short term they are given detailed insight into the state of the company and the impact of the crisis on its operational and financial management.

This is why the VEB is calling on the company to also provide the annual transparency offered in the annual financial statements in the publication of its half-year results. This includes the likes of the liquidity prognoses, the sustainability of goodwill and any provisions. The VEB stresses the importance of having this information reviewed by the auditor. This means that the auditor must issue a review opinion on these half-year results, an opinion that must be commissioned by the audit committee. The VEB also requests that the auditor issue a new business continuity statement regarding the half-year results, in which the auditor expresses their opinion on the viability of the company in the coming 12 months.

Our external auditor EY is involved in the company's auditing process throughout the year: EY is in regular contact with the company. EY is involved in all our internal quarterly reporting, as well as our half-year reporting, for instance by reviewing the consolidated information for publication purposes, and by submitting questions to senior management regarding specific subjects. Each quarter, EY discusses its findings with the CFO, the Management Board and the audit committee. We believe that the risks that form the basis of the VEB's request are sufficiently covered. This is why we do not feel that it is necessary at this time to request an external auditors' opinion and a business continuity statement for our half -year results.

Reduction of ancillary positions

The crisis is placing heavy demands on the commitment and engagement of executive directors and supervisory directors. The frequently criticised accumulation of ancillary positions is more of an issue than ever before. This is why the VEB is calling on directors to reduce their ancillary positions to one. We also ask supervisory directors to look at which ancillary position they can discard in due course.

The Supervisory Board endorses the importance of commitment and engagement on the part of supervisory directors and that of abiding by legal rules on this front. Ordina's directors already meet the call of the VEB to not hold more than one ancillary position.

Climate obligations

In its annual spearhead letter, the VEB called on companies to provide a detailed overview of the risks and opportunities resulting from climate change and the influence of these on the company's business model. Due to the current crisis, there is a danger that the efforts companies are devoting to this issue will be put on hold, which will make the consequences more serious and make any mitigating measures more expensive. The VEB therefore still expects companies to provide a detailed overview of the risks and opportunities resulting from climate change that could be expected to have an impact on the company's business model at some point in the (long-term) future.

In addition to this, the VEB also requests insight into the consequences of the current crisis with regards to the commitment to and timing of previously communicated climate-related goals.

The potential impact of climate change-related risks and opportunities on Ordina's business model is limited, due to the fact that we are a service provider without a physical production chain. We obviously monitor the risks and opportunities but so far they have not proven material enough to warrant dedicating specific actions on top of our Sustainability policy, under which we aim to reduce our footprint.

QUESTIONSVEB

For the General Meeting

Items 2a, 2c and 2f

1. Productivity has shown steady growth over the past five years to 69.3 percent in 2019. What level does Ordina consider the maximum attainable?

We have not set a specific maximum percentage target for productivity, but we believe that a number of percentage points increase is achievable. The productivity percentage should be considered in combination with a number of other factors within our current business model and the business model we wish to grow towards.

2. In 2019, revenue in the industrial sector shrank slightly (again), while the industrial sector as a whole performed well. How can you explain this decline in revenue?

Revenue at a number of multinationals in the Netherlands fell in 2019, and we were only able to partially compensate for this decline at other customers. So there was a decline in the Netherlands and there is still room for improvement, which we will be working hard to achieve in 2020. In Belgium/Luxembourg, revenue in the industrial market increased.

3. Last year, Ordina indicated that a decline in revenue in the industrial sector partly due to a decline in demand from multinationals. Could the decline in 2019 also be seen in that light?

See the previous question.

4. Ordina the Netherlands focuses explicitly on local (larger) SME companies in the Industrial sector. Can you indicate how and over what period this change will translate into revenue growth?

In the Netherlands, we are accelerating in the logistics segment and with utility companies. These segments are a good fit with Ordina's working methods and they like to work with local suppliers. We are now seeing the first successes on that front. Only a limited number of our clients are currently affected directly by COVID-19.

5. The coronavirus crisis also - and perhaps especially - having a significant impact on the SME sector in terms of operations and results.

a. DO have any idea yet what the consequences of this will be for Ordina?

Our client portfolio consists primarily of clients in the public and financial sectors and multinationals. We also work for a limited number of companies in the SME sector, so the impact of this is limited. There are a small number of clients who are experiencing a direct impact, as mentioned before. To Ordina, it is particularly relevant whether we will see an economic recession and how long and deep that will be. It is not yet sufficiently clear how this will develop and so it is too early for us to make statements on the subject at this point.

b. Which scenarios do you consider the most realistic when it comes to the postponement of automation projects, billability and opportunities for further increases in rates?

This depends on the depth of any recession if this materialises. It is difficult to paint a picture of this at the moment. Some clients are/will become reluctant, some will take measures, but there are also clients who are accelerating their digital agenda during this period.

6. As far as liquidity risks are concerned, the 2019 annual report mentions the critical attitude of financiers as a restriction on the available financing possibilities. In the 2018 management report, this risk is referred to as 'unchanged'. At the time of drafting the 2019 management report, you estimated this risk to be 'basically unchanged'.

a. Could you give us some background to the restrictions you experienced?

Ordina has a constructive and long-term relationship with its financiers. In mid-2019, Ordina extended its financing for an initial period of three years with an option to extend it twice for a period of one year. We periodically inform our financiers of developments within Ordina. We aim to further optimise our liquidity through intensive monitoring of working capital. To date, we have not been adversely affected by any critical attitude on the part of financiers.

b. To what extent did these play a role in last year's refinancing?

We went through a constructive process with the banks where we already had our financing facility. This resulted in a good outcome for us: an extension with improved conditions (lower margin and more lenient covenants).

c. What was behind the changed assessment of the development of this risk that led to changes in the wording of the management report?

Since we extended our financing facility in 2019, you could assume that this would have reduced the chance of this risk materialising. However, we chose not to change the estimate, because we did not feel that the attitude of financiers was any different than before and therefore this risk was 'basically unchanged'.

.7. The press release on the Q1 2020 results claimed that the quality of revenue in the Netherlands had improved. Can you qualify this?

We qualify revenue that we deliver with our own professionals and our business propositions as higher/better. There are a number of reasons for this: our clients have to deal with real Ordina colleagues (not freelancers), who represent us, so the client can expect the client knowledge is better safeguarded within Ordina. This leads to higher customer satisfaction. The same applies to Ordina: we know our customers and can safeguard this knowledge and use it in follow-up assignments. Secondly, by working with our own Ordina professionals, we can better safeguard our way of working and thus the quality of our deliveries. Finally, the margin is also higher, which contributes to our profitability.

8. As part of the goodwill impairment test, Ordina assesses whether there is any impairment of 'the units or groups of units allocated to the cash-generating units concerned'.

a. Do the accounting policies not require such an exercise to be performed at the level of the individual cash-generating units and is it therefore not undesirable to discount them within a group of such units? We would also like to know how the auditor assesses this issue.

IAS 36.81 states: Goodwill recognised in a business combination is an asset representing the future economic benefits arising from other assets acquired in a business combination that are not individually identified and separately recognised. Goodwill often contributes to the cash flows of more than one CGU and sometimes cannot be allocated in an unambiguous and non-arbitrary manner to a single CGU, but only to a group of CGUs. As a result, the lowest level at which goodwill is monitored may be a group of CGUs to which the goodwill relates but to which it cannot be allocated/ attributed individually and directly.

b. Could you indicate on what basis the EBITDA margins of the multi-year projections for the goodwill test for the Belgium/Luxembourg division have been adjusted negatively?

The Belgium/Luxembourg division is a growing organisation that has been realising very high returns for a number of years now. It is unlikely that the EBITDA margin will continue to increase. For example, investments will also have to be made in the growing organisation. That is why the EBITDA margin has been adjusted slightly downwards. There is still an increase in absolute terms.

9. Ordina invoked exceptional circumstances as a reason for withdrawing the dividend proposal for 2019. The VEB sympathises with this.

a. Can Ordina indicate when it plans to reassess the circumstances with regard to the dividend and when shareholders will be informed?

It's too early to set a date for that at the moment. Ordina is monitoring developments closely and, if necessary, will take measures to safeguard the continuity of the company. If these measures prove to be unnecessary, we will also consider other scenarios. Ordina will, of course, take the interests of all stakeholders into account.

b. Are you considering an (interim) dividend payment in the autumn if market conditions continue to normalise?

The withdrawal of the 2019 dividend proposal was made for reasons of prudence due to the uncertain circumstances and outlook. These circumstances and outlook are still uncertain and give widely varying picture of potential scenarios. Ordina is monitoring these developments closely and constantly. Ordina pursues a transparent dividend policy, and the existing and expected cash position is one of the conditions we will need to consider before we can reach a decision to pay out a dividend. The dividend policy does not rule out the possibility of paying out an interim dividend.

Item 2b

10. The performance-related remuneration of the members of the Management Board depends partly on the EBITDA margin. Was EBITDA with or without application of IFRS 16 used for comparison?

The performance-related remuneration for 2019 is based on EBITDA before the application of IFRS 16 Leases.