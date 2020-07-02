Ordina N : Questions submitted by SRB

GENERAL MEETING2020 ORDINA N.V.

Questions submitted by the Stichting Rechtsbescherming Beleggers (SRB)

Question 1:

Ordina recorded solid growth largely in Belgium and Luxembourg. Revenue in the Netherlands declined slightly. Total revenue was up 1.8% at EUR 96.3 million compared to Q1 2019. Why is it that the Netherlands consistently underperforms? Last year you said this was due to hiring fewer external employees because your own professionals generate more profit.

a) Can you explain why revenue in Q1 2020 lagged once again?

In the first quarter of 2020, we saw a reduction in the revenue recorded with external employees, in line with the fourth quarter of 2019. This decline was partly offset through the deployment of our own professionals and with growing revenue from our business propositions.

b) What is the pivotal point at which higher revenues from your own professionals will translate into higher revenue in general?

In the first quarter, we booked higher revenues with our own employees compared with the first quarter of 2019. It is particularly important that we also achieve growth in the number of our own employees so we are able to better absorb a possible decline in turnover booked with external employees.

c) Can you already foresee any growth in the Netherlands and if so when?

We are not issuing out any forecasts but we do see sufficient opportunities for growth.

Question 2:

This question is about the market in the Netherlands, which is weak for Ordina

Is there a difference in product mix between Belgium and the Netherlands?

The product mix is the same in Belgium and the Netherlands. In both countries, we focus on growth along the axis of our business propositions and we can see that good progress is being made on that front in both countries.

Question 3:

The government has introduced various measures to support the business community.

a) Are you making use of the NOW bridging scheme for companies?

No.

b) Have you applied for a VAT deferral?

No.

Question 4:

Given the extremely uncertain times we are in and that we are facing in the context of the coronavirus outbreak, have you conducted a stress test to get a picture of your debt and liquidity positions, cash flow and liquid assets for the interest commitments and debt repayments and crisis resilience of the company's business model?

We have conducted a scenario analysis in which we tested and calculated various premises, largely with respect to cash flow and liquidity. Debt repayments are not at issue in that context, as we have a positive cash position.

b. If so, did you include a variety of scenarios?

Yes.

c. Is the continuity of the company safeguarded in the worst case scenario?

Yes, although measures will have to be taken in the more extreme scenarios.

d. Which far-reaching measures may be necessary?

Ordina's operating model leaves virtually only measures affecting the personnel as an option. If a situation should arise in which the demand for specific expertise or IT capacity shows a strong decline, it will mean we will have to reduce our capacity in that specific area.

e. Will Ordina continue to operate within the ratios agreed with the banks in this scenario?

The headroom in the bank covenants could be tight temporarily in the more extreme scenarios, a situation many companies will face in the more negative scenarios.

f. In which scenario will Ordina face a serious liquidity shortage or even deficit in due course?

That will require a more protracted, negative scenario in which we are also unable to attract extra liquidity.

g. How vulnerable are you in a potentially severe recession or depression?

We have a strong foundation, no long-term debt and a healthy cash position. If we are heading into a severe recession we will respond to that with appropriate measures to safeguard the continuity of the company.

Question 5:

Do you think you will operate within the terms of the bank covenant this year?

We are not giving forecasts about future results.

Question 6:

You noted that you recorded more profit on higher revenue in the past quarter, despite the coronavirus crisis. If we look at the sector in which you operate, would it not be more accurate to say: "we booked higher profit and higher revenue thanks to the coronavirus crisis."?

The first quarter covers January, February and March. The impact of the coronavirus crisis was not felt until mid-March. The coronavirus crisis therefore had virtually no impact on our Q1 results. The improved profitability is the result of the execution of our strategy: higher revenue from our business propositions, the deployment of more high performance teams and a more streamlined operation.

Question 7:

Companies began working from home as much as possible due to the lockdown. Have you incurred extra costs to allow employees to work from home as much as possible?

We have indeed incurred some extra costs, for instance to ensure that our employees have the right facilities at home (a good workplace). On the other hand, we are also savings costs, such as fuel costs for example.

b) Have employees who have to work on location encountered any extra difficulties as a result of the safety measures, which had a negative impact on their productivity?

This was very limited.

Question 8:

Your IT services are crucial for companies to make it through the crisis. The profit margin has increased.

a. Do you, or are you able to set minimum requirements for the profit margin before you accept a contract?

We have - as always - internal guidelines for the margins we want to book on various services. On the other hand, it is of course important to be able to offer a competitive price in our market.

Question 9:

You cooperate with Dataiku in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning platforms.

a. What is the process for the accelerated transformation of clients to intelligent data-driven organisations to make intelligent algorithms scalable in a controlled fashion?

Dataiku DSS is a software product that combines the end-to-end chain of data products within an organisation in a single platform. Dataiku's views on data science are in line with Ordina's views, because of the emphasis on involving the entire organisation and a focus on reliable operationalisation of intelligent algorithms. The partnership we agreed with Dataiku has resulted in a number of good projects over the past year.

b. Has this part of your product range gained pace as a result of the coronavirus crisis?

We maintain a sustainable funnel with potential Dataiku clients in close consultation with Dataiku itself. We have not seen a specific impact on this funnel in this past period.

c. Are your consultants, architects and developers sufficiently trained and specialised in the Dataiku platform or is that something for the longer term?

We currently have sufficient consultants trained and certified to work with Dataiku. We will also continue to invest in this know-how, both in terms of depth and breadth of know-how.

d. is this service already generating sufficient returns?

Given the framework of a growing field of expertise within Ordina, we are satisfied with the current developments.

e. Is there any difference in demand for these services between the Netherlands and Belgium?

We are currently offering this service primarily in the Netherlands.

Item 2f - Question 10:

The profit margin showed an improvement and you think the cash position is strong at the moment and yet you are cancelling this year's dividend. This will not benefit the share price. Have you thought about distributing stock dividend from the share premium reserve? The share premium reserve was created because shareholders pay above par value when shares are issued. In other words, the share premium reserve is shareholders' money. If you pay out from the share premium reserve with the consent of the shareholders, nobody can criticise this because it is shareholders' money.

The purpose of withdrawing our dividend proposal was to keep cash and cash equivalents within the company in view of the uncertain outlook. We have not considered the payment of a stock dividend.

Item 4b - Question 11:

We would like to hear from Mr Maes in detail why Ordina is such an interesting company that it motivates him to apply for reappointment as CEO/statutory director for a new term of office.

I have enjoyed working for Ordina since 2011, the last three years as CEO. I have got to know Ordina as a company that is close to its clients and people, a company where innovative thinking is key. Our Ordina 2022 strategy, Ahead of change, is beginning to pay off. I get a lot of energy from the enthusiastic reactions of our clients and the positive flow that this creates in the company. That makes it a pleasure for me to come to work every morning. I therefore consider it a great honour to be able to guide our great company on this journey.

Item 4c - Question 12:

We would like to hear from Ms. Den Otter in detail why Ordina is such an interesting company that it motivates her to apply for reappointment as CFO/Statutory Director for a new term.

Over the past four years, I have worked with a lot of energy and pleasure on our strategy 2022. It is good to see that we are now starting to see the first results of that. Ordina is a great company. We have a good team around us, strong relationships with our clients and good people. I am looking forward to continuing to build on the path we have chosen to take in the coming period.

Item 5c - Question 13:

Could the Supervisory Board explain how they arrived at Mrs. Menssen? How intensive and scrupulous was the process to enable them to arrive at a carefully considered choice?

a) Did you conduct your own search, or did you use a headhunter or executive search agency?

b) What was the task set out for the headhunter.

c) Did you have a longlist, how long was it, what was the procedure you followed to select the right candidates?

d) Did you subsequently draw up a shortlist of candidates?

e) Were these discussed in a small committee?

f) Did this result in the selection of a limited number of candidates?

g) Did every member of the Supervisory Board subsequently interview these candidates individually?

In succession procedures, we follow a fixed process as much as possible. In the context of the succession procedure for Mr. Van Anbeek and Mr. Kregting, we conducted an extensive selection process. The Supervisory Board initially established the profiles for the new supervisory board members. On this front, it was deemed essential that we find a member with demonstrable know-how and experience in the field of financial reporting and audit committees and a member with demonstrable know-how and experience in the field of digitalisation and new business models.