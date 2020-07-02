Ordina N : Questions submitted by Teslin Participaties Coöperatief UA

GENERAL MEETING2020 ORDINA N.V.

Questions submitted by Teslin Participaties Coöperatief UA

Item 2f:

We understand the decision to refrain from paying out a dividend in view of the uncertain market conditions. How-ever, if Ordina maintains a positive operational cash flow and thus maintains the net cash position in the second half of 2020 at a healthy (on average positive) level, we believe Ordina should pay out an interim dividend and should strive to pay out the originally planned 9.5 eurocent per share in the form of a dividend after all. What is your view of a potential interim dividend?

The withdrawal of the 2019 dividend proposal was made for reasons of prudence due to the uncertain circum-stances and outlook. These circumstances and outlook are still uncertain and give a highly varied picture of poten-tial scenarios. Ordina is monitoring these developments closely and constantly. Ordina pursues a transparent divi-dend policy, and the existing and expected cash position is one of the conditions we will need to consider before we can reach a decision to pay out a dividend. The dividend policy does not rule out the possibility of paying out an interim dividend.

Item 4a:

We are voting in favour of the new remuneration policy for the Management Board on the agenda. However, we would like to draw attention to our vision of the remuneration structure. We believe that the interests of the Man-agement Board (i) could be more in line with those of shareholders and (ii) could be given more focus on the crea-tion of long-term sustainable value by adding a condition to build up a minimum shareholding to the remuneration policy, i.e. members of the Management Board may not sell shares (except to meet tax liabilities) before they meet this condition. We are thinking of a minimum interest of 5x the fixed salary for the CEO and 3x the fixed salary for the CFO. Did you consider such structures when drawing up the new remuneration policy? And if so, why did you choose not to include it in the policy?

The remuneration policy for the Management Board includes a lock-up period and every share option plan is subject to a five-year window. Ordina has chosen to safeguard long-term value creation this way and not by including a minimum share interest clause. The Supervisory Board does encourage the accumulation of long-term sharehold-ings.

Item 5c:

What were the conclusions of your own due diligence you conducted on Ordina before making yourself available for this position, and what do you consider the most important strategic priorities for Ordina in the coming period?

I can see that Ordina is on a clearly upward path. That is the result of the quality of the management and a sound strategy. It shows a clear choice for propositions in the Benelux, among both public sector and private sector cli-ents. So solid. I am looking forward to the strategy that looks above and beyond the Coronavirus and at the same time is a logical follow-up to 'Ahead of change'.

Item 5c:

Ordina operates in a consolidating market. For Ordina, too, there may come a time when it is in the interests of the company and its shareholders to seek an alliance with a strategic party (possibly foreign). As a supervisory director of PostNL, you played an important role in the rejection of Bpost's bid. Looking back, this decision has been dra-matic for PostNL's shareholders. What is your opinion on acquisitions in general? Are you opposed to this on princi-ple? In that context, how do you view Ordina's position?

I agree with your wording that joining forces with (possibly foreign) companies in a consolidating market should be considered and how. And so I am not for or against takeovers 'in principle' (incidentally, I 'grew up' at Unilever, where takeovers were constantly being considered and dealt with). On this subject, too, the search continues for a solution that will help Ordina to move forward and create value.

Item 5d:

What were the conclusions of your own due diligence you conducted on Ordina before becoming a candidate for this position, and what do you consider the most important strategic priorities for Ordina for the coming period?

I obviously already knew Ordina as an important IT service provider in BE and NL. Even though TUI is not a client, I already had a reasonable idea of their activities and had already come into contact with Ordina on a previous as-signment. In addition to my position as CIO, I have my own company, through which I provide IT management ser-vices on a small scale, and I see a win-win position as a supervisory director for both Ordina and myself, as I am gaining insights, both from a client perspective with broad market exposure and as a small business owner, ad these insights will help me to advise and assist Ordina to define and implement its strategy in the coming years.