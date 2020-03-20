Ordina N : postpones AGM

In view of the coronavirus situation, Ordina N.V. has decided to postpone its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 2 April 2020. In light of the measures the government has introduced to combat the virus, Ordina N.V. believes it is not responsible to organise such a gathering at this time.

An Annual General Meeting will be scheduled ultimately 30 June 2020, taking into consideration and on the basis of the most up-to-date developments with respect to the coronavirus. The meeting will be convened in accordance with the prevailing regulations for same.

Ordina N.V. invites shareholders to regularly check the company website for any further announcements and information regarding the General Meeting.