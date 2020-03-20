Log in
Ordina N.V.

ORDINA N.V.

(ORDI)
  Report
03/20
1.355 EUR   +14.44%
Ordina N : postpones AGM

03/20/2020

In view of the coronavirus situation, Ordina N.V. has decided to postpone its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 2 April 2020. In light of the measures the government has introduced to combat the virus, Ordina N.V. believes it is not responsible to organise such a gathering at this time.

An Annual General Meeting will be scheduled ultimately 30 June 2020, taking into consideration and on the basis of the most up-to-date developments with respect to the coronavirus. The meeting will be convened in accordance with the prevailing regulations for same.

Ordina N.V. invites shareholders to regularly check the company website for any further announcements and information regarding the General Meeting.

Disclaimer

Ordina NV published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 09:02:04 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 382 M
EBIT 2020 26,2 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 10,1%
P/E ratio 2020 5,92x
P/E ratio 2021 5,15x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,29x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 110 M
Chart ORDINA N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ordina N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORDINA N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,90  €
Last Close Price 1,18  €
Spread / Highest target 145%
Spread / Average Target 145%
Spread / Lowest Target 145%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jo Maes Chief Executive Officer
Johan van Hall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Annemieke den Otter Chief Financial Officer
Pamela Gertrude Boumeester Member-Supervisory Board
Dirk Jan Anbeek Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORDINA N.V.-41.82%118
ACCENTURE-24.73%100 647
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-25.14%89 143
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-23.30%82 045
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-24.11%50 675
VMWARE, INC.-33.99%41 850
Categories
