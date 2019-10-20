OreCorp : 21/10/2019 - Completion of acquisition of 100 percent of Nyanzaga Project

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

Completion of acquisition of 100% of

Nyanzaga Project

OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of 100% ownership and control of Nyanzaga Mining Company Limited (NMCL). NMCL is the company that has applied for the Special Mining Licence (SML) over the Nyanzaga Gold Project (Project) in Tanzania.

Further to the announcements by the Company on 2nd and 16th September, the Company continued to work through the ownership pathway to conclude the acquisition. OreCorp Tanzania Limited (OTL) was issued and has paid the stamp duty assessment on the consideration for the purchase of NMCL (US$115,000). Following stamping, the Company registered the transfer of the shares in NMCL to OTL and OreCorp Mining Mauritius Limited with the Tanzanian Business Registrations and Licencing Agency (BRELA). The Company has also completed the statutory filings with BRELA for the appointment of OreCorp representatives to the board of NMCL, replacing the existing directors.

BRELA has now confirmed that the transfer of all of the shares in NMCL is complete and that the board of NMCL now solely comprises OreCorp representatives.

The Ministry of Minerals has previously indicated that the SML will be granted following completion of 100% ownership of the Project by OreCorp. The Company is working with the Ministry of Minerals to progress the grant of the SML. Earlier this month OreCorp hosted a delegation from Government of Tanzania, including the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Minerals and keys members from the Mining Commission, who conducted a review of the Project at the Nyanzaga site. OreCorp received positive feedback from the delegation and appreciates the continued support of the Government of Tanzania. Upon the grant of the SML, OreCorp will welcome the Government of Tanzania as a shareholder of NMCL, pay the balance of US$8,050,000 of the consideration payable for the acquisition of NMCL and ultimately deliver Tanzania and all its stakeholders its first large scale gold mine in over a decade.

For further information please contact:

Matthew Yates +61 417 953 315

CEO and Managing Director