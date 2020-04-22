Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  OreCorp Limited    ORR   AU000000ORR2

ORECORP LIMITED

(ORR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/22
0.31 AUD   0.00%
07:23pORECORP : 23/04/2020 - Company Update
PU
04/02ORECORP : Corporate and Project Update
AQ
03/31ORECORP : 1/04/2020 - Corporate and Project Update
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OreCorp : 23/04/2020 - Company Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 07:23pm EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

Company Update

The Board of OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) wishes to provide a further update regarding its operations in Tanzania and Western Australia and actioning of proposed cash preservation initiatives.

Tanzania

Since our last update, all scheduled international flights in and out of Tanzania have ceased. Physical meetings have been restricted and travel within the country is on an essential needs basis only. However, the Company continues to be engaged in dialogue with the relevant Ministries of the Government of Tanzania (GoT) and their representatives with regard to OreCorp's activities in-country and the pending grant of the Special Mining Licence (SML). The Company will continue to work with all levels of the GoT to ultimately deliver the SML and the first large scale gold mine in Tanzania in over a decade.

The GoT response measures to COVID-19 cited in the previous announcement remain in place. OreCorp continues appropriate industry standard measures and protocols at Nyanzaga site and in the Dar es Salaam office to maintain the health, safety and security of the Company's staff. These measures will remain under continuous review during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Western Australia

Data compilation and target refinement has continued at the Hobbes Project (Hobbes) with a view to finalising targets for a maiden drill program and ultimately a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). The grant of the three Exploration Licence (EL) applications which were successful in ballots; a further three recent EL applications and three Prospecting Licence applications, all proximal to Hobbes (Figure 1), is anticipated in H2 2020. OreCorp now has a ground holding of approximately 490km2 (including applications) in the Eastern Goldfields which will provide further opportunities for the Company.

The Company notes that from Monday 6 April 2020 Western Australia (WA) closed its state borders to both international and domestic visitors. This is in addition to the regional travel restrictions which were implemented on 1 April 2020. Both of these restrictions are likely to impact regional field exploration activities during the COVID- 19 virus pandemic over the next six to twelve months. The WA state government has announced expenditure relief for the mining and exploration industry in the wake of COVID-19. The Company will monitor this and utilise as appropriate.

New Business

The Company continues to review new business opportunities. Under the current circumstances, projects under review are restricted to domestic opportunities, with a WA focus, that can enhance shareholder value.

ASX RELEASE:

23 April 2020

ASX CODE:

Shares: ORR

BOARD:

Craig Williams

Non-Executive Chairman

Matthew Yates

CEO & Managing Director

Alastair Morrison

Non-Executive Director

Mike Klessens

Non-Executive Director

Robert Rigo

Non-Executive Director

Dion Loney

Group Accountant &

Company Secretary

ISSUED CAPITAL: Shares: 270.98 million Unlisted Options:

7.72 million

ABOUT ORECORP: OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company focussed on the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania and the Hobbes Gold Project in Western Australia. OreCorp is seeking a Joint Venture partner for the Akjoujt South Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project in Mauritania.

Figure 1: Location of OreCorp's WA Projects and Licence Applications

Corporate

Whilst the Company remains well funded, prudent action has been taken to reduce overheads (including travel, accommodation and office related expenditure) and preserve cash during this period of market uncertainty.

The Company's CEO and Managing Director, Matthew Yates (CEO) and the non-executive directors (NEDs) have each agreed to a temporary reduction in the cash component of their remuneration or fees, on the terms summarised below. Initial estimates indicate that these cash saving measures alone will reduce the Company's cash outflow by approximately $80,000 in the June 2020 quarter. A further estimated minimum of $170,000 in cash savings has also been identified from other cash preservation measures. In addition, the Company, in conjunction with its tax advisers, continues to monitor the benefits provided by the Federal Government's stimulus packages and will utilise the available incentives and concessions as appropriate.

2

The reduction in cash payments takes effect from 1 April 2020 and, unless market conditions or the Company's circumstances change, will be reviewed on 30 June 2020. It may be extended, subject to agreement between the relevant parties.

Subject to shareholder approval, the CEO has agreed to receive 50% of his salary in shares in lieu of cash and the NEDs have agreed to the same measure being applied to their fees. Shareholder approval for the issue of shares to the CEO and NEDs will be sought at the earlier of the AGM and any general meeting held before the AGM. The deemed issue price of the shares will be determined based on a five day VWAP prior to the issue of the shares. The shares must be issued (or if shareholder approval is not obtained, the Company must pay the CEO and the NEDs their outstanding salary or fees in cash) within 10 business days after the date of the meeting at which the share issue is considered by shareholders.

The Company's offices in Perth and Dar es Salaam remain open and will be staffed by one employee at a time, with the remainder of staff and consultants working from home. Nyanzaga site remains fully operational and staffed 24/7. This situation will be reviewed as circumstances develop and updated as required. To date the Company is pleased to report that it does not have any confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 amongst its employees either domestically or overseas.

For further information please contact:

Matthew Yates +61 417 953 315

CEO & Managing Director

ABOUT ORECORP LIMITED

OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company with gold and base metal projects in Tanzania, Western Australia and Mauritania. OreCorp is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'ORR'. The Company is well funded with no debt. OreCorp's key projects are the Nyanzaga Gold Project in northwest Tanzania and the Hobbes Project in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. OreCorp is seeking a joint venture partner for the Akjoujt South Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Mauritania and has an active project acquisition program globally.

3

Disclaimer

OreCorp Limited published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 23:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORECORP LIMITED
07:23pORECORP : 23/04/2020 - Company Update
PU
04/02ORECORP : Corporate and Project Update
AQ
03/31ORECORP : 1/04/2020 - Corporate and Project Update
PU
03/11ORECORP : 12/03/2020 - Half Year Accounts
PU
01/21ORECORP : 22/01/2020 - December 2019 Quarterly Reports
PU
2019ORECORP : Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
2019ORECORP : 27/11/2019 - Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
2019ORECORP : 27/11/2019 - Chairman's AGM Address & Presentation
PU
2019ORECORP : 31/10/2019 - September 2019 Quarterly Reports
PU
2019ORECORP : Completion of acquisition of 100 percent of Nyanzaga Project
AQ
More news
Chart ORECORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OreCorp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORECORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Giles Yates Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Craig Russell Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Alastair Morrison Non-Executive Director
Michael J. Klessens Non-Executive Director
Robert Rigo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORECORP LIMITED0.00%53
NEWMONT CORPORATION36.41%47 979
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION45.77%44 007
POLYUS3.22%20 389
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.28.44%15 657
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED2.54%13 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group