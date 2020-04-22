OreCorp : 23/04/2020 - Company Update

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE
Company Update
The Board of OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) wishes to provide a further update regarding its operations in Tanzania and Western Australia and actioning of proposed cash preservation initiatives.
Tanzania
Since our last update, all scheduled international flights in and out of Tanzania have ceased. Physical meetings have been restricted and travel within the country is on an essential needs basis only. However, the Company continues to be engaged in dialogue with the relevant Ministries of the Government of Tanzania (GoT) and their representatives with regard to OreCorp's activities in-country and the pending grant of the Special Mining Licence (SML). The Company will continue to work with all levels of the GoT to ultimately deliver the SML and the first large scale gold mine in Tanzania in over a decade.
The GoT response measures to COVID-19 cited in the previous announcement remain in place. OreCorp continues appropriate industry standard measures and protocols at Nyanzaga site and in the Dar es Salaam office to maintain the health, safety and security of the Company's staff. These measures will remain under continuous review during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Western Australia
Data compilation and target refinement has continued at the Hobbes Project (Hobbes) with a view to finalising targets for a maiden drill program and ultimately a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). The grant of the three Exploration Licence (EL) applications which were successful in ballots; a further three recent EL applications and three Prospecting Licence applications, all proximal to Hobbes (Figure 1), is anticipated in H2 2020. OreCorp now has a ground holding of approximately 490km2 (including applications) in the Eastern Goldfields which will provide further opportunities for the Company.
The Company notes that from Monday 6 April 2020 Western Australia (WA) closed its state borders to both international and domestic visitors. This is in addition to the regional travel restrictions which were implemented on 1 April 2020. Both of these restrictions are likely to impact regional field exploration activities during the COVID- 19 virus pandemic over the next six to twelve months. The WA state government has announced expenditure relief for the mining and exploration industry in the wake of COVID-19. The Company will monitor this and utilise as appropriate.
New Business
The Company continues to review new business opportunities. Under the current circumstances, projects under review are restricted to domestic opportunities, with a WA focus, that can enhance shareholder value.
23 April 2020
ORR
ABOUT ORECORP: OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company focussed on the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania and the Hobbes Gold Project in Western Australia. OreCorp is seeking a Joint Venture partner for the Akjoujt South Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project in Mauritania.
Figure 1: Location of OreCorp's WA Projects and Licence Applications
Corporate
Whilst the Company remains well funded, prudent action has been taken to reduce overheads (including travel, accommodation and office related expenditure) and preserve cash during this period of market uncertainty.
The Company's CEO and Managing Director, Matthew Yates (CEO) and the non-executive directors (NEDs) have each agreed to a temporary reduction in the cash component of their remuneration or fees, on the terms summarised below. Initial estimates indicate that these cash saving measures alone will reduce the Company's cash outflow by approximately $80,000 in the June 2020 quarter. A further estimated minimum of $170,000 in cash savings has also been identified from other cash preservation measures. In addition, the Company, in conjunction with its tax advisers, continues to monitor the benefits provided by the Federal Government's stimulus packages and will utilise the available incentives and concessions as appropriate.
The reduction in cash payments takes effect from 1 April 2020 and, unless market conditions or the Company's circumstances change, will be reviewed on 30 June 2020. It may be extended, subject to agreement between the relevant parties.
Subject to shareholder approval, the CEO has agreed to receive 50% of his salary in shares in lieu of cash and the NEDs have agreed to the same measure being applied to their fees. Shareholder approval for the issue of shares to the CEO and NEDs will be sought at the earlier of the AGM and any general meeting held before the AGM. The deemed issue price of the shares will be determined based on a five day VWAP prior to the issue of the shares. The shares must be issued (or if shareholder approval is not obtained, the Company must pay the CEO and the NEDs their outstanding salary or fees in cash) within 10 business days after the date of the meeting at which the share issue is considered by shareholders.
The Company's offices in Perth and Dar es Salaam remain open and will be staffed by one employee at a time, with the remainder of staff and consultants working from home. Nyanzaga site remains fully operational and staffed 24/7. This situation will be reviewed as circumstances develop and updated as required. To date the Company is pleased to report that it does not have any confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 amongst its employees either domestically or overseas.
For further information please contact:
Matthew Yates +61 417 953 315
CEO & Managing Director
