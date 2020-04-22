OreCorp : 23/04/2020 - Company Update

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

Company Update

The Board of OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) wishes to provide a further update regarding its operations in Tanzania and Western Australia and actioning of proposed cash preservation initiatives.

Tanzania

Since our last update, all scheduled international flights in and out of Tanzania have ceased. Physical meetings have been restricted and travel within the country is on an essential needs basis only. However, the Company continues to be engaged in dialogue with the relevant Ministries of the Government of Tanzania (GoT) and their representatives with regard to OreCorp's activities in-country and the pending grant of the Special Mining Licence (SML). The Company will continue to work with all levels of the GoT to ultimately deliver the SML and the first large scale gold mine in Tanzania in over a decade.

The GoT response measures to COVID-19 cited in the previous announcement remain in place. OreCorp continues appropriate industry standard measures and protocols at Nyanzaga site and in the Dar es Salaam office to maintain the health, safety and security of the Company's staff. These measures will remain under continuous review during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Western Australia

Data compilation and target refinement has continued at the Hobbes Project (Hobbes) with a view to finalising targets for a maiden drill program and ultimately a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). The grant of the three Exploration Licence (EL) applications which were successful in ballots; a further three recent EL applications and three Prospecting Licence applications, all proximal to Hobbes (Figure 1), is anticipated in H2 2020. OreCorp now has a ground holding of approximately 490km2 (including applications) in the Eastern Goldfields which will provide further opportunities for the Company.

The Company notes that from Monday 6 April 2020 Western Australia (WA) closed its state borders to both international and domestic visitors. This is in addition to the regional travel restrictions which were implemented on 1 April 2020. Both of these restrictions are likely to impact regional field exploration activities during the COVID- 19 virus pandemic over the next six to twelve months. The WA state government has announced expenditure relief for the mining and exploration industry in the wake of COVID-19. The Company will monitor this and utilise as appropriate.

New Business

The Company continues to review new business opportunities. Under the current circumstances, projects under review are restricted to domestic opportunities, with a WA focus, that can enhance shareholder value.