OreCorp Limited

ORECORP LIMITED

(ORR)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 06/05
0.375 AUD   -1.32%
OreCorp : 27/11/2019 - Results of Annual General Meeting

11/26/2019 | 09:38pm EDT

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Board of OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) advises that the Annual General Meeting of the Company was held today, 27 November 2019, at 9:00am (AWST).

The Resolutions voted on were in accordance with the Notice of Annual General Meeting previously advised to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Details of the proxy results for each Resolution are attached.

For further information please contact:

Matthew Yates +61 417 953 315

CEO & Managing Director

ASX RELEASE:

27 November 2019

ASX CODE:

Shares: ORR

BOARD:

Craig Williams

Non-Executive Chairman

Matthew Yates

CEO & Managing Director

Alastair Morrison

Non-Executive Director

Mike Klessens

Non-Executive Director

Robert Rigo

Non-Executive Director

Dion Loney

Group Accountant &

Company Secretary

ISSUED CAPITAL: Shares: 270.5 million Unlisted Options:

7.7 million

ABOUT ORECORP: OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company focussed on the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania and the Hobbes Gold Project in Western Australia. OreCorp is seeking a Joint Venture partner for the Akjoujt South Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project in Mauritania.

The following information regarding the results of the Annual General Meeting of OreCorp Limited held on 27 November is provided in acordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2. and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001.

Number of Proxy Votes

Proxy's

Resolution

Result

For

Against

Abstain

Discretion

1. Remuneration Report

Passed on a

143,075,986

140,865

35,000

564,993

show of hands

2. Re-election of Director -

Passed on a

163,978,043

Nil

Nil

564,993

Mr Michael Klessens

show of hands

3. Re-election of Director -

Passed on a

163,978,043

Nil

Nil

564,993

Mr Alastair Morrison

show of hands

4. Ratification of prior issue

Passed on a

33,705,637

130,476

29,683,473

564,993

of Shares - Listing Rule 7.1

show of hands

5. Approval of 10%

Passed on a

163,669,836

256,941

51,266

564,993

Placement Facility

show of hands

6. Approval of Partial

Passed on a

163,926,777

Nil

51,266

564,933

Takeover Provisions

show of hands

7. Approval of an Increase

Passed on a

142,695,203

395,183

10,392,079

564,933

in Non-Executive Directors'

show of hands

Fee Cap

8. Amendment of

Passed on a

163,785,912

14,400

177,731

564,933

Constitution

show of hands

ABOUT ORECORP LIMITED

OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company with gold and base metal projects in Tanzania, Western Australia and Mauritania. OreCorp is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'ORR'. The Company is well funded with no debt. OreCorp's key projects are the Nyanzaga Gold Project in northwest Tanzania and the Hobbes Project in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. OreCorp is seeking a joint venture partner for the Akjoujt South Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Mauritania and has an active project acquisition program globally.

2

Disclaimer

OreCorp Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 02:37:05 UTC
