OreCorp : 27/11/2019 - Results of Annual General Meeting

Results of Annual General Meeting
The Board of OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) advises that the Annual General Meeting of the Company was held today, 27 November 2019, at 9:00am (AWST).
The Resolutions voted on were in accordance with the Notice of Annual General Meeting previously advised to the Australian Securities Exchange.
Details of the proxy results for each Resolution are attached.
For further information please contact:
Matthew Yates +61 417 953 315
CEO & Managing Director
The following information regarding the results of the Annual General Meeting of OreCorp Limited held on 27 November is provided in acordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2. and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001.
Number of Proxy Votes
Proxy's
Resolution
Result
For
Against
Abstain
Discretion
1. Remuneration Report
Passed on a
143,075,986
140,865
35,000
564,993
show of hands
2. Re-election of Director -
Passed on a
163,978,043
Nil
Nil
564,993
Mr Michael Klessens
show of hands
3. Re-election of Director -
Passed on a
163,978,043
Nil
Nil
564,993
Mr Alastair Morrison
show of hands
4. Ratification of prior issue
Passed on a
33,705,637
130,476
29,683,473
564,993
of Shares - Listing Rule 7.1
show of hands
5. Approval of 10%
Passed on a
163,669,836
256,941
51,266
564,993
Placement Facility
show of hands
6. Approval of Partial
Passed on a
163,926,777
Nil
51,266
564,933
Takeover Provisions
show of hands
7. Approval of an Increase
Passed on a
142,695,203
395,183
10,392,079
564,933
in Non-Executive Directors'
show of hands
Fee Cap
8. Amendment of
Passed on a
163,785,912
14,400
177,731
564,933
Constitution
show of hands
