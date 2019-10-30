OreCorp : 31/10/2019 - September 2019 Quarterly Reports 0 10/30/2019 | 05:17pm EDT Send by mail :

ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE September 2019 Quarterly Report OreCorp Limited (OreCorp or the Company) is pleased to present its quarterly report for the period ended 30 September 2019. Tanzania - Nyanzaga Gold Project (Nyanzaga or Project) During the quarter, the Company announced significant advancements in concluding the ownership of the Nyanzaga Project (Nyanzaga or Project). These advancements are recorded chronologically below: Replacement of the royalty with a cash payment on grant of a Special Mining Licence ( SML ) for the Project;

) for the Project; Pre-payment of the capital gains tax ( CGT ) to enable the issuance of the Tax Clearance Certificates ( TCCs );

of the capital gains tax ( ) to enable the issuance of the Tax Clearance Certificates ( ); Approval from the Tanzanian Mining Commission ( TMC ) to acquire control of Nyanzaga Mining Company Limited (NMCL ), the owner of the Project, which has applied for the SML;

) to acquire control of Nyanzaga Mining Company Limited ), the owner of the Project, which has applied for the SML; Approval from the Fair Competition Commission ( FCC ) for OreCorp Tanzania Limited ( OreCorp Tanzania ) to acquire 100% of NMCL; and

) for OreCorp Tanzania Limited ( ) to acquire 100% of NMCL; and Notification to the TMC of OreCorp Tanzania's intention to move to 100% of NMCL. Following the end of the quarter, the transfer of shares in NMCL, the registration of 100% ownership of the shares in NMCL by the Company's subsidiaries and the replacement of all directors of NMCL with OreCorp representatives were all completed. The Company now awaits the grant of the SML and will then pay the outstanding US$8.05 million to conclude the transaction. The Company considers that these developments are a significant step forward and continues to work with all levels of the Government of Tanzania (GoT) to conclude the transaction and ultimately deliver Tanzania and all its stakeholders its first large scale gold mine in over a decade. Western Australian - Hobbes Project The Hobbes Project is located in the Eastern Goldfields 130km northeast of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (WA). During the quarter OreCorp completed the first phase of the earn-in entitling OreCorp to move to a 40% interest in the Hobbes Project. A significant amount of work was completed at Hobbes during the quarter including aeromagnetic interpretation, relogging of core and percussion holes and a large soil sampling program covering 16 square kilometres over five prospects. This work has identified gold-in-soil geochemical anomalism coincident with mapped quartz veining and sheeted quartz vein sets at Cassandra and Quondong Prospects respectively. ASX RELEASE: 31 October 2019 ASX CODE: Shares: ORR BOARD: Craig Williams Non-Executive Chairman Matthew Yates CEO & Managing Director Alastair Morrison Non-Executive Director Mike Klessens Non-Executive Director Robert Rigo Non-Executive Director Dion Loney Group Accountant & Company Secretary ISSUED CAPITAL: Shares: 270.5 million Unlisted Options: 7.7 million ABOUT ORECORP: OreCorp Limited is a Western Australian based mineral company focussed on the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania and the Hobbes Gold Project in Western Australia. OreCorp is seeking a Joint Venture partner for the Akjoujt South Nickel - Copper - Cobalt Project in Mauritania. Planning has commenced for infill drilling of the higher-grade primary mineralised zones at the Hobbes Prospect, as well as reconnaissance drilling of regional soil and historical drill geochemical targets within the wider Hobbes Project. As part of the Company's on-going targeting initiative in WA, the Company has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire additional tenements in the Eastern Goldfields. Corporate The Company completed a placement in August comprising the issue of 53,100,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of A$0.25 per share to institutional and sophisticated investors. The placement raised gross proceeds of approximately A$13.3 million and attracted strong interest both domestically and overseas. The Company's cash position as at 30 September 2019 is A$16.2 million with no debt. For further information please contact: Matthew Yates +61 417 953 315 CEO & Managing Director 2 TANZANIA Nyanzaga Project (Gold) Nyanzaga hosts a JORC 2012 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 3.1 million ounces at 4.0g/t gold (Table 1). Table 1: Nyanzaga Project - Mineral Resource Estimate, Reported at a 1.5g/t Au cut-off OreCorp Limited - Nyanzaga Gold Project - Tanzania Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) as at 12 September 2017 JORC 2012 Classification Tonnes (Mt) Gold Grade (g/t) Gold Metal (Moz) Measured 4.63 4.96 0.738 Indicated 16.17 3.80 1.977 Sub-Total M & I 20.80 4.06 2.715 Inferred 2.90 3.84 0.358 Total 23.70 4.03 3.072 Reported at a 1.5g/t gold cut-off grade. MRE defined by 3D wireframe interpretation with subcell block modelling. Gold grade for high grade portion estimated using Ordinary Kriging using a 10 x 10 x 10m estimation panel. Gold grade for lower grade sedimentary cycle hosted resources estimated using Uniform Conditioning using a 2.5 x 2.5 x 2.5m SMU. Totals may not add up due to appropriate roundingof the MRE. Nyanzaga is situated in the Archean Sukumaland Greenstone Belt, part of the Lake Victoria Goldfields (LVG) of the Tanzanian Craton. The greenstone belts of the LVG host several large gold mines (Figure 1). The Geita Gold Mine lies approximately 60km to the west of the Project along the strike of the greenstone belt and the Bulyanhulu Gold Mine is located 36km to the southwest of the Project. The Nyanzaga Project comprises 20 contiguous Prospecting Licences (PLs) and two applications covering a combined area of 211km2. An SML application has been lodged over the Nyanzaga deposit and parts of the surrounding licences covering 23.4km2. In addition to the Nyanzaga deposit, there are a number of other exploration prospects within the Project licences. Figure 1: Lake Victoria Goldfields, Tanzania - Existing Resources 3 Project Ownership Update In July 2019 the Company announced that it had participated in meetings with relevant Tanzanian authorities, which resulted in the simplification of OreCorp's Completion Agreement with Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), including removing the US$15 million royalty and replacing it with a cash payment of US$1.5 million. As a result, the Total Consideration for the acquisition of 100% of NMCL increased from US$10 million to US$11.5 million (Total Consideration), payable upon the grant of the SML. In late August 2019 the Tanzanian Revenue Authority (TRA) issued tax assessment notices in relation to the acquisition by OreCorp Tanzania of 100% of NMCL. These assessment notices were consistent with OreCorp's expectations and OreCorp subsequently paid the Pre-Paid Tax Amount of US$3.45 million to receive the TCCs. Upon the grant of the SML, OreCorp will pay the balance of US$8.05 million of the Total Consideration. The receipt of the TCCs then enabled the Company to obtain the various remaining regulatory approvals required to conclude 100% ownership of NMCL, including consent from the TMC for OreCorp Tanzania to acquire a controlling interest (51%) in NMCL, and subsequent consent from the FCC for OreCorp Tanzania to acquire 100% of NMCL. Immediately following completion of the regulatory approvals process, the Company replaced the original directors of NMCL by appointing four OreCorp representatives as directors to the board of NMCL. All of the shares in NMCL have now been transferred to OreCorp Tanzania and OreCorp Mauritius Limited. This transfer has also been registered with the relevant authorities in Tanzania. The Ministry of Minerals has previously indicated that the SML will be granted following completion of the 100% ownership of the Project by OreCorp. Permitting & Project Licences Following lodgement of the SML Application in October 2017 and the grant of the Environmental Certificate, additional information to ensure compliance with the new Mining Regulations was requested by the Mining Commission. OreCorp Tanzania subsequently lodged a Local Content Plan in accordance with the Mining (Local Content) Regulations, 2018 and the Integrity Pledge in accordance with the Mining (Integrity Pledge) Regulations, 2018. The Regulations and Integrity Pledge are on the Company website. As noted above, OreCorp and OreCorp Tanzania have been working with the relevant authorities to progress the grant of the SML. The grant of the SML will be required before the Project Financing DFS can be completed and any financing for the construction of the Project can be undertaken. Upon grant of the SML, the GoT will become an equity holder in the Project, acquiring a free carried interest of not less than 16% in NMCL in accordance with the Tanzanian Mining Act. OreCorp looks forward to the opportunity to develop Tanzania's next large-scale gold mine with the GoT, for the benefit of all stakeholders. Project Financing Definitive Feasibility Study All Project Financing DFS site-based activities have been completed and no further drilling is currently planned on or around the immediate environment of the Nyanzaga deposit prior to completion of the Project Financing DFS. The Company continued to complete other preparatory works ahead of the anticipated grant of the SML. Due to the delay in the grant of the SML it is anticipated that the Project Financing DFS will not be completed in 2019. Future Work OreCorp aims to continue to progress the Project Financing DFS, together with ongoing stakeholder engagement (which the Company regards as a key priority), as the Company advances towards the potential grant of the SML. Regional exploration is continuing with a view to delineating and refining regional exploration targets. 4 In Country Tanzania On 21 October 2019 the GoT and Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) announced an agreement to settle all disputes between the GoT and the mining companies formerly operated by Acacia but which are now part of Barrick's corporate group. The agreement has been submitted to the Tanzanian Attorney General for review and legalisation. The terms of the agreement include the payment of US$300 million to settle all outstanding tax and other disputes, the lifting of the concentrate export ban, the sharing of future economic benefits from the mines on a 50/50 basis, and the establishment of an Africa-focused international dispute resolution framework. In conjunction with the finalisation of the agreement, a new operating company called Twiga Minerals Corporation (Twiga) has been formed to manage the Bulyanhulu, North Mara and Buzwagi gold mines. The GoT will acquire a free carried shareholding of 16% in each of the mines and will receive its half of the economic benefits from taxes, royalties, clearing fees and participation in all cash distributions made by the mines and Twiga1. WESTERN AUSTRALIA Hobbes Project (Gold - OreCorp earning up to 80%) The Hobbes Project comprises a single exploration licence (E31/1117) granted on 27 April 2017 that covers approximately 93km2. It is located 130km northeast of Kalgoorlie within the Keith-Kilkenny Tectonic Zone (KKTZ) (Figure 2). Figure 2: Location of the Hobbes Project with Regional Geology 1 Barrick (NYSE:GOLD, TSX:ABX) News Release 20 October 2019 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

