Orege signs SLG® Solution Agreement with Town of Hammonton, New Jersey



Voisins-le-Bretonneux, 24 September 2018, 8am - Orege announces the signing of a 10-year SLG® Solution lease agreement with the Town of Hammonton, New Jersey. These solutions will be delivered in the fourth quarter.

Hammonton is located between Philadelphia, PA and Atlantic City, NJ in a highly populated region that has proven to be very sensitive to environmental issues, especially those pertaining to biosolids handling. The SLG® Solutions will help Hammonton mitigate the impact of ever tightening regulations and increasing cost of sludge disposal by enhancing the overall performance of their existing belt filter presses.

Hammonton values the many operational benefits and cost savings delivered by the SLG® Solution, including reduced hauling and disposal cost and reduced risk resulting from fewer trucks on the road. SLG® lowers overall dewatering costs by increasing cake dryness, decreasing polymer consumption, and increasing dewatering throughput. It also delivers broader benefits across the WWTP, including cleaner filtrate return to the headworks and reduced odor and corrosive gas.

"We have seen several other municipalities in the area utilize the SLG® Solution to help mitigate the growing challenges and costs related to sludge processing and management," said Hammonton Mayor Stephen DiDonato. "As we developed our long-term sludge dewatering strategy, the SLG® Solution was clearly the most environmentally friendly and financially attractive option for the Town of Hammonton."

This new contract with the Town of Hammonton further highlights the growing need and increasing acceptance of the SLG® Solution in the US. It will further strengthen Orege's presence in New Jersey and neighboring states. Hammonton represents the fifth SLG® Solution project delivered by Orege in the northeastern region of the US. Faced with financial and environmental challenges similar to those of Hammonton, a number of other municipalities across the region have already expressed interest in deploying the SLG® Solution.

About SLG®

SLG® (solid, liquid, gas) is an innovative sludge conditioning and treatment technology. It offers a cost-effective and high-performance solution for industrial firms, operators and municipalities by significantly reducing sludge volume and promoting sludge recovery by changing its physical, chemical and rheological characteristics.

Fully aligned with new regulatory and environmental requirements, the patented SLG® technology has received several international awards, including 2016 Breakthrough Technology of the Year at the Global Water Intelligence Awards and Most Innovative Technology at Birmingham Utility Week in 2017.

About Orege

Orege is an international cleantech firm specialized in the development, manufacturing and marketing of treatment solutions for municipal and industrial sludge and complex effluents. With bases in France, the US and the UK, Orege supports its clients in a dozen countries around the world.

Orege has been listed on the regulated market Euronext - Paris since 5 July 2013

ISIN: FR0010609206 - OREGE

www.orege.com





