Orège : the equity research company Edison initiates coverage of Orège

10/18/2018 | 08:01am CEST

 THE EQUITY RESEARCH COMPANY EDISON INITIATES COVERAGE OF ORÈGE

Voisins-le-Bretonneux, the 18 October 2018 at 8:00 am - Orège is pleased to announce that Edison has just initiated coverage of Orège with a report entitled "Innovation in environmental sustainability".

Based in New York and specialized in investor relations, Edison will monitor and draw up financial analysis and valuation reports on Orège.

This coverage will increase Orège's visibility internationally and broaden its investor base.

Edison's report is available on the following link:

https://www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com/research/report/or232ge/full

Orège is already covered by Gilbert Dupont.

About Orège:

Orège is an international cleantech company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of municipal and industrial sludge treatment solutions as well as complex effluents. Orège accompanies its clients in a dozen countries from its sites in France, the United States and England.

Orège is listed on the regulated market of Euronext - Paris since July 5, 2013. ISIN: FR0010609206 - OREGE

www.orege.com

Contacts

OREGE
Investor Relations & Financial Information
communication@orege.com 		CALYPTUS 
Cyril Combe
tel. : 01 53 65 68 68
orege@calyptus.net


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Orège via Globenewswire
