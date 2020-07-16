Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Orell Füssli AG    OFN   CH0003420806

ORELL FÜSSLI AG

(OFN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orell Füssli AG: Martina Barth appointed head of publishing houses at Orell Füssli Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orell Füssli AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Orell Füssli AG: Martina Barth appointed head of publishing houses at Orell Füssli Group

16-Jul-2020 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Media release

Martina Barth appointed head of publishing houses at Orell Füssli Group

Zurich, 16 July 2020 - Orell Füssli Ltd has appointed Martina Barth as the new Head of Orell Füssli Publishing. Ms Barth will take up her duties on November 1st 2020.

Martina Barth (1966) is a profound connoisseur of the Swiss publishing industry and has many years of experience and comprehensive technical expertise in the publishing and digital media industry.
Ms Barth has been managing director of Swiss Regiomedia AG since 2019 and in this function managed a newspaper group with 25 weekly newspapers. Prior to this, she was publishing director at Basler Zeitung Medien, responsible for the user market print/digital as well as sales & logistics. From 2000 onwards, Ms Barth worked for Tamedia AG in Zurich, where she held various positions for twelve years. In her function Ms Barth will report directly to the CEO of the Orell Füssli Group.

Martina Barth holds an Executive Master of Science degree in Strategy & Modern Marketing from CEIBS in Zurich and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. The Executive Board extends a very warm welcome to Ms Barth and wishes her every success in her new role.

CEO Daniel Link: "We are happy that with Ms Barth we could recruit an experienced publishing manager for Orell Füssli. We are convinced that, thanks to her knowledge of the publishing industry and digital media, she will successfully continue the transformation and provide decisive impetus to lead Orell Füssli Publishing into a successful future".

Calendar
Publication of 2020 half-year results August 7, 2020

Contact
Orell Füssli Ltd
Tel. +41 44 466 72 73, media@orellfuessli.com

Orell Füssli is a pioneer in the fields of security and education. With its expertise in security solutions for governments and citizens and as a leading Swiss book retailer, Orell Füssli supports its customers with a unique and customer-specific offering.
As a leading systems supplier for security technologies and identification systems and a long-standing partner of government, Orell Füssli sets technological standards. In the fields of security printing and serialisation Orell Füssli provides innovative printing processes, systems and services for the production and successful protection of banknotes, securities and identity documents.
With its attractive large-format and specialist bookstores Orell Füssli offers a wide-ranging book-related shopping experience. In book retailing Orell Füssli has a 50% interest in Orell Füssli Thalia AG, which provides an extensive offering through 36 branches in German-speaking Switzerland and diverse e-commerce services. Orell Füssli provides logistical and service facilities for libraries and companies.
Orell Füssli was founded more than 500 years ago and generates revenues of some CHF 250 million with around 600 employees at locations in five countries. Orell Füssli shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
 

 


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Orell Füssli AG
Dietzingerstrasse 3
8003 Zürich
Switzerland
Fax: 044 466 77 11
E-mail: info@orellfuessli.com
Internet: https://www.orellfuessli.com/
ISIN: CH0003420806
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1093087

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1093087  16-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1093087&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ORELL FÜSSLI AG
12:35pORELL FÜSSLI AG : Martina Barth appointed head of publishing houses at Orell Füs..
EQ
05/25ORELL FÜSSLI HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/11ORELL FÜSSLI HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
2019ORELL FUESSLI HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019ORELL FUESSLI HOLDING AG : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
2019ORELL FUESSLI HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
2018ORELL FUESSLI : Füssli Holding ensures continuity and its future strategic direc..
PU
2018ORELL FUESSLI HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017ORELL FUESSLI HOLDING AG : half-yearly earnings release
2017ORELL FUESSLI HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 227 M 240 M 240 M
Net income 2020 7,56 M 8,01 M 8,01 M
Net cash 2020 100 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
Yield 2020 5,61%
Capitalization 174 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 627
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart ORELL FÜSSLI AG
Duration : Period :
Orell Füssli AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORELL FÜSSLI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 115,00 CHF
Last Close Price 89,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Link Chief Executive Officer
Anton Bleikolm Chairman
Beat Müller Chief Financial Officer
Dieter Widmer Independent Director
Thomas Moser Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORELL FÜSSLI AG-10.55%185
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.-14.59%6 666
TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD.-21.23%5 745
SHENZHEN JINJIA GROUP CO.,LTD.-0.09%2 444
CIMPRESS PLC-34.28%2 139
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC.-5.23%970
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group