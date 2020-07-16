Orell Füssli AG: Martina Barth appointed head of publishing houses at Orell Füssli Group

Media release
Martina Barth appointed head of publishing houses at Orell Füssli Group
Zurich, 16 July 2020 - Orell Füssli Ltd has appointed Martina Barth as the new Head of Orell Füssli Publishing. Ms Barth will take up her duties on November 1st 2020.
Martina Barth (1966) is a profound connoisseur of the Swiss publishing industry and has many years of experience and comprehensive technical expertise in the publishing and digital media industry.
Ms Barth has been managing director of Swiss Regiomedia AG since 2019 and in this function managed a newspaper group with 25 weekly newspapers. Prior to this, she was publishing director at Basler Zeitung Medien, responsible for the user market print/digital as well as sales & logistics. From 2000 onwards, Ms Barth worked for Tamedia AG in Zurich, where she held various positions for twelve years. In her function Ms Barth will report directly to the CEO of the Orell Füssli Group.
Martina Barth holds an Executive Master of Science degree in Strategy & Modern Marketing from CEIBS in Zurich and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. The Executive Board extends a very warm welcome to Ms Barth and wishes her every success in her new role.
CEO Daniel Link: "We are happy that with Ms Barth we could recruit an experienced publishing manager for Orell Füssli. We are convinced that, thanks to her knowledge of the publishing industry and digital media, she will successfully continue the transformation and provide decisive impetus to lead Orell Füssli Publishing into a successful future".
Calendar
Publication of 2020 half-year results August 7, 2020
Contact
Orell Füssli Ltd
Tel. +41 44 466 72 73, media@orellfuessli.com
