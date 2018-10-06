Orestone Mining Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2018) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) ("Orestone" or the "Company") has, subject to regulatory approval, granted officers, directors and consultants of the Company incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 250,000 common shares. The options are exercisable until October 4, 2023 at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.

Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) is a Canadian based company managed by mining industry professionals. The Company controls a portfolio of gold and gold-copper exploration projects in Chile and British Columbia, Canada. The Resguardo project is a drill ready project located 90 km northeast of the City of Copiapo in Region III, Chile. The region is host to many world class gold and copper deposits. The Captain project hosts the Admiral target, a large drill ready gold/copper porphyry system located 30 kilometres south of the Mt Milligan Mine in British Columbia. For more information please visit: www.orestone.ca

