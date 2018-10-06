Log in
ORESTONE MINING CORP. (ORS)
Orestone Mining Grants Stock Options

10/06/2018 | 01:10am CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2018) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) ("Orestone" or the "Company") has, subject to regulatory approval, granted officers, directors and consultants of the Company incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 250,000 common shares. The options are exercisable until October 4, 2023 at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.

Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) is a Canadian based company managed by mining industry professionals. The Company controls a portfolio of gold and gold-copper exploration projects in Chile and British Columbia, Canada. The Resguardo project is a drill ready project located 90 km northeast of the City of Copiapo in Region III, Chile. The region is host to many world class gold and copper deposits. The Captain project hosts the Admiral target, a large drill ready gold/copper porphyry system located 30 kilometres south of the Mt Milligan Mine in British Columbia. For more information please visit: www.orestone.ca

ON BEHALF OF ORESTONE MINING CORP.

"David Hottman"

CEO and President

For further information please contact:
Tel: 604-629-1929
Fax: 604-629-1930
Email: info@orestone.ca
Website: www.orestone.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
Managers
NameTitle
David N. Hottman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark Thomas Brown Chief Financial Officer
Gary D. Nordin Independent Director
John Kanderka Director
Julia Aspillaga Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORESTONE MINING CORP.15.79%0
BHP BILLITON PLC11.79%127 275
BHP BILLITON LIMITED19.75%127 275
RIO TINTO-1.03%89 266
RIO TINTO LIMITED5.46%89 266
ANGLO AMERICAN12.50%31 878
