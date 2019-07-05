Log in
Orexo : Invitation to presentation of Orexo´s Q2 2019 Interim Report, on July 11

07/05/2019 | 07:48am EDT

Uppsala, Sweden - July 5, 2019 - As previously communicated Orexo will announce the Q2 2019 Interim Report on Thursday, July 11 at 8.00 am CET. The same day at 2.00 pm CET, analysts, investors and media are invited to attend an audiocast with a web presentation where Nikolaj Sørensen, CEO and Joseph DeFeo, CFO will present the report. After the presentation a Q&A will be held. Questions can also be sent in advance to ir@orexo.com, no later than 11.00 am CET.

Please view the instructions below on how to participate.

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/orexo-q2-2019

Telephone no.: SE: +46 8 505 583 50 UK: +44 33 330 090 31 US: +1 833 526 83 80. Prior to the event the presentation material will be available on Orexo´s website.

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)Lena Wange, IR & Communications Manager
Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00
E-mail: ir@orexo.com

About OrexoOrexo develops improved pharmaceuticals based on innovative drug delivery technologies. The focus is primarily on opioid addiction and pain but the aim is to address therapeutic areas where our competence and technologies can create value. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/ naloxone products, where Orexo sells the product Zubsolv®. Total net sales for 2018 amounted to SEK 783.1 million and the number of employees was 129. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Orexo AB published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 11:47:10 UTC
