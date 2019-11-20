Log in
OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION    ORE

OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

(ORE)
Orezone Gold : Announces Ian Chang as VP Projects and Additional Site-Based Appointments

11/20/2019 | 09:20am EST

November 20, 2019 - Vancouver, BC - Orezone Gold Corporation (TSXV:ORE) ('Orezone' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that Ian Chang has joined Orezone as Vice President, Projects to lead the Company's development and construction efforts at its 90%-owned Bomboré Gold Project. Mr. Chang will be based out of the Company's Vancouver office.

Mr. Chang is a Professional Engineer who has worked on several high-profile mining projects over a career spanning 30+ years. He has led project studies and the successful development of mines in the areas of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning. Most recently, Mr. Chang was the Chief Development Officer for Lion One Metals Ltd. and prior to that he was the VP, Project Development for Pretium Resources Inc. where he managed the feasibility study, engineering, procurement and construction of the Brucejack gold mine. Mr. Chang was previously Project Director and Head of Project Management for Fluor Canada Limited. Mr. Chang holds both Master and Bachelor degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of British Columbia (Canada).

The Company is also pleased to announce the recruitment of several key staff members with recent Burkina Faso mining experience to its site-based Owner's team as the Company readies to commence construction of bulk earthworks, civil infrastructure, and pre-production mining activities in 2020. Key roles in the areas of mining, civil construction, processing, geology, and engineering have been filled to complement the existing project development team led by Mark Humphery (Project Director).

Patrick Downey, President & CEO stated, 'We are pleased to attract someone of Ian's calibre and track record of project development to the Orezone team. Ian will work closely with Mark to lead the Owner's team and the selected engineering firm to ensure Bomboré is optimized in terms of project engineering, quality, cost, and schedule.

In addition, I am pleased that we have been able to attract a number of high-calibre employees to join Bomboré in site-based roles. Their in-depth knowledge of operations in Burkina Faso and West Africa will greatly strengthen Orezone's capability to deliver on its stated project scope and objectives and will help ensure the timely delivery of the Bomboré Project from construction to commercial production.'

Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSXV:ORE) is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso. Bomboré hosts a large oxide resource underlain by a larger, open sulphide resource, and will be developed in two stages. Development has commenced on the project with the first gold pour scheduled for H2-2021.

Patrick Downey,
President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering
Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663
info@orezone.com /www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company's website at www.orezone.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Orezone Gold Corporation published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 14:19:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Gerard Downey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Henreid Halvorson Chairman
Peter Tam Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Batt Independent Non-Executive Director
Joseph Francis Conway Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION3.51%95
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION10.68%31 441
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION22.84%30 428
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED43.58%16 391
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 576
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED49.01%14 387
