Organicheskiy Sintez KPAO : Kazanorgsintez PJSC makes the top three companies in Russia to reduce greenhouse gas emission

09/04/2019 | 11:22am EDT
Kazanorgsintez PJSC makes the top three companies in Russia to reduce greenhouse gas emission Kazanorgsintez PJSC participated in the 3d all-Russian competition for the best management of activities related to the reduction of greenhouse gas emission entitled "Climate and Responsibility 2019." The Company took the third place in the nomination of "Best organization of the Russian Federation in the area of reduction of greenhouse gas emission among the organizations emitting less than 150 kta of СО2 equivalent per year."

The judges of the competition noted that while implementing the programs on energy resource efficiency and environmental management Kazanorgsintez PJSC is not only striving for the reduction of indirect greenhouse gas emission (about 100 kta of CO2 equivalent) but as well introduced waste gas recovery system. Each year, the Company recovers about 20 kta of liquid carbon dioxide from waste flare gases in order to use it as feedstock for polycarbonate production and to neutralize alkaline effluents in the course of wastewater treatment at wastewater treatment facilities.

The competition is held in three nominations. The main goal of the competition is to draw attention to the climate change issues, to identify and share best practices for reducing greenhouse gas emission, and to demonstrate achievements of companies and constituent entities of the Russian Federation in the climate sector.

Disclaimer

Organicheskiy Sintez KPAO published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 15:21:03 UTC
NameTitle
Farid Gertovich Minigulov General Director & Director
Ruslan Albertovich Shigabutdinov Chairman
Fanis Malikovich Kalimullin Deputy General Director-Economics & Finance
Rafael Atlasovich Safarov Chief Engineer
Sergey Vladimirovich Alekseev Director
