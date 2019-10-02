Organicheskiy Sintez KPAO : Siemens will construct a power plant for Kazanorgsintez

2 October 2019

Siemens will construct a power plant for Kazanorgsintez

The EPC Agreement was signed by Mr. Farid Minigulov, General Director of Kazanorgsintez PJSC, and Mr. Alexandr Liberov, President of Siemens Russia.

Further on the same day, TAIF Group and Siemens LLC signed two Long-Term Service Agreements for gas turbine units to be operated at Kazanorgsintez PJSC and Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. The total amount of agreements signed within the Russian Energy Week 2019 between TAIF Group and Siemens AG is 290 million Euros.

'The construction of a combined cycle gas turbine-based power plant does not only mean creating its own power capacities for the further growth of the company,' said Ruslan Shigabutdinov, General Director of TAIF JSC and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazanorgsintez PJSC. 'The project will optimize the costs of manufacturing the final products and at the same time reduce the environmental impact.'

The effect is expected to be achieved through the use of syn-gas as a fuel for the gas turbine. Syn-gas is produced by Kazanorgsintez as a by-product and is currently not used there. Thus, supplying the syn-gas to the gas turbine, the company will target two aims at once: providing CCGT with fuel and utilizing by-products with a simultaneous reduction of emissions to the atmosphere.

'The new power plant in Tatarstan is not the first joint project of Siemens and TAIF,' said Alexandr Liberov, President of Siemens Russia. 'This project demonstrates our proximity to customers who rely on our proven technology and stable partnership. I am confident that modern solutions that are going to be realized in this project will provide a safe, reliable and efficient power supply to the Kazanorgsintez's facilities.'

Siemens AG and TAIF Group, which includes Kazanorgsintez PJSC, already have solid experience in cooperation. As part of this long-term cooperation, the German concern supplied equipment for the heavy residue conversion complex under construction at TAIF-NK JSC. The ongoing project of Siemens is construction of a 495 MW power plant for Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. For Kazanorgsintez PJSC, Siemens upgraded the ethylene compressor at LDPE Plant and the extruder at HDPE Plant. In 2014, TAIF Group and Siemens AG signed a strategic cooperation agreement, and in 2018, another agreement was signed during the Russian Energy Week 2018 event to complement the previous one. The new document made it possible for the companies affiliated with TAIF Group to expand cooperation on direct purchases of equipment, components and spare parts from Siemens.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich)is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.1 billion. At the end of September 2018, the company had around 379,000 employees worldwide.

Siemens LLCis the head company of Siemens AG in the regional cluster of Russia and Central Asia, which in addition to Russia comprises Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Siemens operates in all traditional areas of its activities in these countries, has a presence in over 40 towns and cities and is a leading provider of products, services and integrated solutions for the modernization of key economic sectors and infrastructure. Siemens LLC has about 3000 employees. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens LLC generated revenue of €1.0 billion.