Organigram : Wins Top Product Award in High THC Bottled Oil Category at 2019 Canadian Cannabis Awards

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce that the Company was honoured on November 8 at the Canadian Cannabis Awards Gala in Toronto with the Top Product Award in the High THC Bottled Oil Category for its medical product, Rossignol. The annual ceremony honours outstanding people, products and companies in Canadian cannabis.

“We are incredibly proud of our teams, whose dedication and commitment to creating thoughtful, innovative products and brands was celebrated last night in a room full of our peers,” said Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram.

The Company was also recognized in the following categories:

Brand of the Year, first runner up: The Edison Cannabis Co.

Top CBD Oil, first runner up: Organigram Shubie

Top Balanced Oil, first runner up: Organigram Utopia

Top High THC Bottled Oil, first runner up: Organigram Banook

Top Hybrid Flower, first runner up: Edison Cannabis Co. El Dorado

Top Hybrid Pre-Roll, first runner up: Edison Cannabis Co. City Lights Pre-Roll

Top Sativa Dominant Pre-Roll, first runner up: Trailblazer Flash Stix

Employer of the Year, finalist

“Our goal has been to assemble a world-class team to deliver world-class products,” said Engel. “We are pleased to see our efforts recognized but even more excited to continue innovating and delighting our customers across the country with new and novel products and experiences.”

The Canadian Cannabis Awards (CCAs) are an annual celebration recognizing excellence and innovation in Canada’s cannabis industry. The CCAs highlight the best people, products and companies in the nation. The effort is organized by Lift & Co., a leading Canadian cannabis-focused technology and media company.

Recipients of product awards are determined by Lift & Co. product reviews. Winners in all other categories are determined by public nominations and an industry judging panel.

“The voter-driven nature of these distinctions is humbling,” Engel continued. “Our people and products were heralded by real consumers and industry leaders who, arguably, understand cannabis quality and innovation better than anyone else in Canada. Thank you to all those who have contributed to our successes over the past 12 months.”

Organigram is a past recipient of three CCAs, including Top Sativa Flower (Wabanaki), Top Blend/Value Variety (Blueberry Cheesecake) and Top Licensed Producer Compassionate Pricing. All were awarded at the 2017 ceremony for products and service in the Company’s medical division.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.:

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select and TSX listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, Ankr Organics and Trailblazer. Organigram's primary facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

