Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  OrganiGram Holdings Inc    OGI   CA68620P1018

ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC

(OGI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Organigram : Conditionally Approved to Graduate to the TSX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX VENTURE: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and list its common shares on the TSX under the symbol “OGI.”

“Graduating to the TSX is a significant milestone for us as a corporation,” says Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram. “Our stakeholders have an eye on this marketplace and this graduation will broaden our reach within the investment community and encourage new investors to learn more about our business, our growth plans and corporate objectives.”

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company fulfilling certain customary conditions required by the TSX. The Company will issue a statement once the TSX confirms the date on which trading on the TSX will commence. Upon completion of the final listing requirements, Organigram’s common shares will be delisted from the TSXV and commence trading on the TSX under the symbol “OGI”.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select and TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, Ankr Organics, Trailer Park Buds and Trailblazer. Organigram's primary facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events, performance or achievements of Organigram to differ materially from current expectations or future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information include results of testing, unforeseen delays in steps related to product testing and development; including risks as disclosed in the Company’s most recent annual information form, management’s discussion and analysis and other Company documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com) and filed or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR (see www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We seek safe harbor.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC
08:01pORGANIGRAM : Conditionally Approved to Graduate to the TSX
BU
08/02Health Care Down as Risk Aversion Weighs on Biotech -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
07/29Canadian greenhouse labor shortages worsened by growing cannabis producers
RE
07/26European panel okays GW Pharma cannabis drug for epilepsy
RE
07/26GW Pharma cannabis drug wins European panel OK
RE
07/26ORGANIGRAM : Signs New Agreement for Access to 60,000kg of CBD-rich Hemp
BU
07/18Health Care up Amid Strong Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
07/15ORGANIGRAM : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
BU
07/10GrowGeneration Names Former Home Depot CEO Nardelli as Senior Strategic Advis..
DJ
07/10ORGANIGRAM : and Lift & Co. Enhance Education of Cannabis Frontline Staff via Br..
BU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 98,6 M
EBIT 2019 16,7 M
Net income 2019 15,7 M
Finance 2019 55,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 73,8x
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
EV / Sales2019 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 5,19x
Capitalization 1 171 M
Chart ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
OrganiGram Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 12,05  CAD
Last Close Price 7,50  CAD
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg Engel Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Peter Amirault Chairman
Jeff Purcell Senior Vice President-Operations
Paolo de Luca Chief Financial Officer
Kenneth Mitton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC57.64%871
CANOPY GROWTH CORP17.59%11 126
AURORA CANNABIS INC33.48%6 729
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-1.24%5 344
CRONOS GROUP INC27.82%4 815
CURALEAF HOLDINGS INC54.80%3 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group