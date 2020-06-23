Log in
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.

ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.

(OGI)
  Report
06/22 04:00:00 pm
2.52 CAD   -2.70%
06:02aORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. : Provides Corporate Updates
BU
06/12GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/12LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
Organigram Holdings Inc. : Provides Corporate Updates

06/23/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Organigram Holdings Inc. (“Organigram” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) announces a number of corporate updates.

At-the-Market Program Completion

Earlier this month the Corporation completed its at-the-market equity program previously announced on April 22, 2020, issuing an aggregate of 21,080,229 common shares for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$49 million.

Legal Action

A legal action has been commenced in the Court of Queen’s Bench in Alberta, which action seeks damages against many of the largest Canadian cannabis companies (including Organigram). The action is not certified, and does not particularize the claims against Organigram or the other companies. Organigram does not comment on uncertain information as a matter of policy, but is making this statement due to the questions in the market that may result from this action. The Corporation will continue to monitor this matter as it may develop.

Trailer Park Buds Rebrand

After reviewing perception around our Trailer Park Buds brand with Health Canada, the Corporation is making some changes to its newly launched brand and logo. In the immediate term, Organigram will move to a modified version of the logo. Longer term, the Corporation is exploring options for a permanent logo and brand name combination for its large format value brand. The Corporation will continue to have this large format value offering in market throughout.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.:

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ and TSX listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Corporation 's global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, Ankr Organics and Trailblazer. Organigram's primary facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Corporation is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” and the negative of these terms, and other similar terminology or expressions have been used to identify the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur. For additional information with respect to certain of these assumptions, risks or factors, and risk factors relating to the Common Shares, reference should be made the Corporation’s annual information form for the year ended August 31, 2019 and material change reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedar.com, or the Corporation’s annual report on Form 40-F and its reports on Form 6-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov, and such other continuous disclosure materials as may be filed from time to time by the Corporation with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC. The forward-looking information included in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We seek safe harbor.

For more information about Organigram please visit www.Organigram.ca.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 104 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
Net income 2020 -16,2 M -11,9 M -11,9 M
Net Debt 2020 23,3 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -26,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 443 M 327 M 327 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 816
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,73 CAD
Last Close Price 2,52 CAD
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 87,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Engel Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Peter Amirault Chairman
Derrick W. West Chief Financial Officer
Dexter D. S. John Independent Director
Sherry Porter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-21.00%327
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-14.02%6 412
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD-6.32%5 123
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.1.02%3 275
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-2.20%3 212
CRONOS GROUP INC.-12.74%2 241
