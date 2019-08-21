Log in
ORGANOCLICK AB

(ORGC)
ORGANOCLICK : PUBL) PUBLISHES ITS INTERIM REPORT FOR

08/21/2019 | 03:48am EDT

ORGANOCLICK AB (PUBL) PUBLISHES ITS INTERIM REPORT FOR Q2 2019

"We reached two big milestones during the second quarter. In May, our customer Fredahl Rydéns launched the burial coffin Saga based on our biocomposite OrganoComp®. The second milestone is that OrganoClick for the first time, as a listed company, reached a positive EBIT for a full quarter."

Translation from CEO Mårten Hellbergs comments to the Interim Report.

Q2, 1 April - 30 June 2019

The Group compared with 2018

  • The net revenue amounted to SEK 32.71 (30.64) million
  • EBITDA of SEK 3.73 (0.96) million
  • Result before tax of SEK -0.27(-1.08) million

1 January - 30 June 2019

The Group compared with 2018

  • The net revenue amounted to SEK 54.86 (49.05) million
  • EBITDA of SEK 4.53 (-2.00) million
  • Result before tax of SEK -3.28(-6.02) million

The complete version of the Interim Report (in Swedish) is attached in this press release and is available on the companys´ homepage. The informationen in this Interim Report is according to the rules of Nasdaq First North.

For more information, please contact; Mårten Hellberg, CEO OrganoClick

Phone: +46 8 684 001 10

Email: marten.hellberg@organoclick.com

About OrganoClick

OrganoClick AB (publ) is a public Swedish cleantech company listed on Nasdaq First North. The company develops, produces and markets functional materials based on environmentally friendly fiber chemistry. Examples of products that are marketed by OrganoClick are the durable water repellent technology for textiles OrganoTex®, the biocomposite material OrganoComp®, surface treatment and maintenance products for villa and property owners under the brand BIOkleen®, biobased binder under the trade name OC-BioBinder™ and the flame and rot-resistant timber OrganoWood® (through the joint-venture OrganoWood AB). OrganoClick was founded in 2006 as a commercial spin-off company based on research performed at Stockholm University and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences within environmentally friendly fiber chemistry. OrganoClick has won a number of prizes, such as "Sweden's Most Promising Start -up" and "Sweden's Best Environmental Innovation", and has also received a number of awards, such as the WWF "Climate Solver" award, listed as a SUSTAINIA100 company and has also appeared for two years on the Affärsvärldens and NyTekniks list of Sweden's top 33 hottest technology companies. OrganoClick has its head office, production and R&D located in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 (0)8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@erikpenser.se.

The information in this press release contains information that OrganoClick AB (publ) is obliged to release according to the EU's market regulation law number 596/2014. The information was published, of the contact person above, 21 August 2019 at 8:30.

Disclaimer

OrganoClick AB published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 07:47:02 UTC
