ORGANOCLICK : PUBL) PUBLISHES ITS INTERIM REPORT FOR

ORGANOCLICK AB (PUBL) PUBLISHES ITS INTERIM REPORT FOR Q2 2019

"We reached two big milestones during the second quarter. In May, our customer Fredahl Rydéns launched the burial coffin Saga based on our biocomposite OrganoComp®. The second milestone is that OrganoClick for the first time, as a listed company, reached a positive EBIT for a full quarter."

Translation from CEO Mårten Hellbergs comments to the Interim Report.

Q2, 1 April - 30 June 2019

The Group compared with 2018

The net revenue amounted to SEK 32.71 (30.64) million

EBITDA of SEK 3.73 (0.96) million

Result before tax of SEK -0.27(-1.08) million

1 January - 30 June 2019

The Group compared with 2018

The net revenue amounted to SEK 54.86 (49.05) million

EBITDA of SEK 4.53 (-2.00) million

(-2.00) million Result before tax of SEK -3.28(-6.02) million

The complete version of the Interim Report (in Swedish) is attached in this press release and is available on the companys´ homepage. The informationen in this Interim Report is according to the rules of Nasdaq First North.

About OrganoClick

