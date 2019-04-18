Log in
ORGANOCLICK AB

(ORGC)
OrganoClick : Fredahl Rydéns and OrganoClick invite to a press event

04/18/2019

Fredahl Rydéns and OrganoClick invite to a press event for the launch of the eco-coffin Saga

After 20 years of research and many years of hard and challenging work, OrganoClick and Fredahl Rydéns, Scandinavia's leading supplier of burial products, have finally reached the goal of their mutual project. The result is a coffin in which only half the amount of wood fiber is used, thanks to the unique production process where the coffin is 3D-moulded, using the the biocomposite OrganoComp® based on Swedish wood fibers. Fredahl Rydéns and OrganoClick are now inviting to a press event the 10th of May for the launch of the burial coffin Saga.

The press event and launch will be held in Stockholm in conjunction with the yearly convention of Sweden's Funeral home's Association. At the press event, the coffin Saga and its production process will be showcased. Key people from the funeral business, including most of Sweden's funeral homes will attend. The launch set the start of serial production for both the Swedish market and several export markets.

………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

For more information, please contact:

Mårten Hellberg, CEO OrganoClick AB

Phone: +46 707 16 48 90,

Email: marten.hellberg@organoclick.com

………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

About OrganoClick

OrganoClick AB (publ) is a public Swedish cleantech company listed on Nasdaq First North. The company develops, produces and markets functional materials based on environmentally friendly fiber chemistry. Examples of products that are marketed by OrganoClick are the durable water repellent technology for textiles OrganoTex®, the biocomposite material OrganoComp®, surface treatment and maintenance products for villa and property owners under the brand BIOkleen®, biobased binder under the trade name OC-BioBinder™ and the flame and rot-resistant timber OrganoWood® (through the joint-venture OrganoWood AB). OrganoClick was founded in 2006 as a commercial spin-off company based on research performed at Stockholm University and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences within environmentally friendly fiber chemistry. OrganoClick has won a number of prizes, such as "Sweden's Most Promising Start -up" and "Sweden's Best Environmental Innovation", and has also received a number of awards, such as the WWF "Climate Solver" award, listed as a SUSTAINIA100 company and has also appeared for two years on the Affärsvärldens and NyTekniks list of Sweden's top 33 hottest technology companies. OrganoClick has its head office, production and R&D located in Täby, north of Stockholm. OrganoClick's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 (0)8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@erikpenser.se.

The information in this press release contains information that OrganoClick AB (publ) is obliged to release according to the EU's market regulation law number 596/2014. The information was published, of the contact person above, 18 April 2019 at 10:22.

Disclaimer

OrganoClick AB published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 09:12:06 UTC
