OrganoClick publishes its Annual report 2018 including updated long term goals

"Within the next three years, our goal is to double the group's revenue and have an accumulated positive net result for the group during the period. We have also set the goals to only have 100 % biobased and renewable products within five years and to be a climate neutral company group within all our operations. Based on these goals, we will walk in the frontline regarding development of green chemistry and sustainable materials that will replace plastics and also take our responsibility for our common global climate challenge."

Translation from CEO Mårten Hellbergs comment to the Annual report

OrganoClick today publishes its Annual report 2018 including a description of OrganoClick's operations. In the Annual report, OrganoClick also publishes updated long term goals and strategy for the group which are summarised below:

Goals

OrganoClick develops and markets novel biobased material and green chemical products which can replace fossile based plastics and toxic chemicals. The ambition is that the groups products will be the customers preferred alternative through their functionality, quality and eco-profile. By working according to these principles, the group aims at having a fast growth with a continuous increasing revenue and improved profitability. To reach our vision, the group has set up the following long term goals:

A 100 % revenue growth within three years (2021)

A positive accumulated net results during the coming three year period (2019-2021) 100 % biobased products within five years

Certified as a carbon neutral company group within five years

Strategy

In order to reach the groups long term goals and vision, OrganoClick has set a strategy based on the groups current business model and position in the market, including the following points:

Expansion through organic growth within the groups current product segments Market brands with high eco-profile and technical value

Market driven innovation of products where the environmental benefits are big Critical production in-house

The complete version of the Annual Report (in Swedish) is attached in this press release and is available on the companys´ homepage. The informationen in this Annual Report is according to the rules of Nasdaq First North.

