Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on May 10, 2019

04/02/2019 | 07:31am EDT

CANTON, Mass., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that first quarter of fiscal year 2019 financial results will be reported before the market opens on Friday, May 10.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 10 to discuss the results of the quarter with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 866-795-3142 (409-937-8908 for international callers) and provide access code 4572798. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.organogenesis.com.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 for international callers); access code 4572798. The webcast will be archived at investors.organogenesis.com.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

Investor Inquiries:
Westwicke Partners
Mike Piccinino, CFA
OrganoIR@westwicke.com
443-213-0500

Press and Media Inquiries:
Organogenesis
Angelyn Lowe
alowe@organo.com
781-774-9364

Organogenesis_Logo_Corporate.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
