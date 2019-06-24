ORHub, Inc. Signs Contract with Anderson Regional Medical Center

TEMPE, Ariz., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB) (“ORHub” or the “Company”), a cloud-based healthcare analytics company and Microsoft Silver Partner, today announces it has signed a contract for a 30-day trial of Surgical Spotlight® with Anderson Regional Medical Center, which is anticipated to materialize as a long-term contract.



Anderson Regional Health System, which operates several facilities, including Anderson Regional Medical Center, performs approximately 20,000 surgeries per year and is committed to quality.

Dr. Keith Everett, chief medical officer, said, “Quality and performance improvement are ongoing, organization-wide activities that extend to all aspects of inpatient and outpatient care. Using Lean principles, we provide care that is patient-centered, safe, timely, effective, efficient and equitable.”

ORHub’s Surgical Spotlight is an example of an innovative solution that assists in Lean process improvement.

“In today’s medical care environment, effective management of resources is critical to our success, and ORHub allows almost instant access to critical data that can significantly increase the adaptability and, in turn, the productivity of our service line,” said Dr. Wes Bennett, interventional cardiologist with Cardiovascular Institute of the South and cardiologist with Anderson Regional Health System.

ORHub expects to begin the short implementation cycle in July.

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is focused on analytics solutions that drive efficiency and economic improvement for hospitals. We optimize the Business of Surgery™ and are designed for lean process improvement. ORHub understands the need to unlock data captured in the OR, and Surgical Spotlight® helps providers access to that data, identify millions of dollars in opportunities, and allow leaders to focus their attention on care, improving patient access and reducing costs. ORHub specializes in business intelligence for the operating room, built by professionals from the operating room.

About Anderson Regional Health System

As the most comprehensive health system in East Mississippi and West Alabama, Anderson Regional Health System is the established leader in offering premier medical services. With two hospitals (Anderson Regional Medical Center and Anderson Regional Medical Center- South), a cancer center, and a network of clinics, Anderson’s healthcare professionals are committed to the mission of providing a heritage of healing and improving life for the people they serve.

