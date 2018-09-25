Log in
ORICA LTD (ORI)
Orica : Executive Change

0
09/25/2018 | 12:49am CEST

25 Sep 2018

Melbourne: Orica (ASX: ORI) announces that Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Vince Nicoletti, will leave Orica for personal reasons. He will assist with an orderly transition until the end of 2018.

Mr. Christopher Davis will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer effective 1 October 2018. Christopher joined Orica in 2013 and has been Vice President Group Finance since 2015.

Prior to joining Orica, Christopher held senior financial and executive roles with the Anglo American Group, including as CEO of its subsidiary Scaw Metals Group from 2009 to 2013 and CFO from 2008. He was Head of Business Analysis and Reporting for Anglo American Platinum from 2006 to 2008 and Corporate Finance Manager for Anglo American from 2001 to 2006. Christopher is a Chartered Accountant and worked with Deloitte from 1998 to 2001. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Natal, South Africa, and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Orica CEO, Alberto Calderon, said, 'Vince has played a significant role in progressing our SAP implementation and strengthening our reporting processes. I thank him for his positive contribution and wish him every success for the future.

'I am pleased to welcome Christopher to the role and look forward to working with him to deliver on our strategic priorities. His deep understanding of our business, combined with his previous experience in senior executive and financial roles within the resources industry, make him a strong addition to our Executive team.'

Orica will report its 2018 financial results on Friday 2 November 2018 and reiterates its confidence in the outlook for the 2018 financial year.

Analysts' Contact

Delphine Cassidy
Vice President, Investor Relations
Mobile +61 419 163 467

Media Contact

Nerida Mossop
Senior Communications Manager
Mobile +61 437 361 433

Michael White
External Communications Specialist
Mobile +61 438 393 432

Connect with us

Disclaimer

Orica Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 22:48:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 5 245 M
EBIT 2018 600 M
Net income 2018 -115 M
Debt 2018 1 698 M
Yield 2018 2,92%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,67
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
Capitalization 6 477 M
Chart ORICA LTD
Duration : Period :
Orica Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORICA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,8  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Calderon Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Malcolm William Broomhead Chairman
Vincent Nicoletti Chief Financial Officer
Chee Onn Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian David Cockerill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORICA LTD-5.64%4 722
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%97 915
AIR LIQUIDE5.00%55 494
PRAXAIR7.64%47 881
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS14.61%43 885
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-4.63%40 680
