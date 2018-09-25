Orica : Executive Change

25 Sep 2018

Melbourne: Orica (ASX: ORI) announces that Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Vince Nicoletti, will leave Orica for personal reasons. He will assist with an orderly transition until the end of 2018.

Mr. Christopher Davis will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer effective 1 October 2018. Christopher joined Orica in 2013 and has been Vice President Group Finance since 2015.

Prior to joining Orica, Christopher held senior financial and executive roles with the Anglo American Group, including as CEO of its subsidiary Scaw Metals Group from 2009 to 2013 and CFO from 2008. He was Head of Business Analysis and Reporting for Anglo American Platinum from 2006 to 2008 and Corporate Finance Manager for Anglo American from 2001 to 2006. Christopher is a Chartered Accountant and worked with Deloitte from 1998 to 2001. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Natal, South Africa, and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Orica CEO, Alberto Calderon, said, 'Vince has played a significant role in progressing our SAP implementation and strengthening our reporting processes. I thank him for his positive contribution and wish him every success for the future.

'I am pleased to welcome Christopher to the role and look forward to working with him to deliver on our strategic priorities. His deep understanding of our business, combined with his previous experience in senior executive and financial roles within the resources industry, make him a strong addition to our Executive team.'

Orica will report its 2018 financial results on Friday 2 November 2018 and reiterates its confidence in the outlook for the 2018 financial year.

Analysts' Contact

Delphine Cassidy

Vice President, Investor Relations

Mobile +61 419 163 467

Media Contact

Nerida Mossop

Senior Communications Manager

Mobile +61 437 361 433

Michael White

External Communications Specialist

Mobile +61 438 393 432

Connect with us