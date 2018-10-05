Orica : New assembly line to boost Queensland manufacturing

05 Oct 2018

Melbourne: Orica (ASX: ORI) and the Queensland Government today announced the launch of a new electronic blasting system assembly line in Helidon, Queensland, bringing the total number of employees at Orica's Helidon site to 130 people.

Orica Group Executive and President, Australia Pacific and Asia, Darryl Cuzzubbo and Queensland Minister for Innovation, the Hon Kate Jones MP, were on site to celebrate the launch, which represents an important investment in advanced manufacturing facilities in Queensland.

'This investment secures Helidon as a key global manufacturing site for Orica for the next 20 years and beyond, with space to expand in the Helidon explosives precinct' said Mr Cuzzubbo.