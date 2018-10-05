Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Orica Ltd    ORI   AU000000ORI1

ORICA LTD (ORI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Orica : New assembly line to boost Queensland manufacturing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 01:28am CEST

05 Oct 2018

Melbourne: Orica (ASX: ORI) and the Queensland Government today announced the launch of a new electronic blasting system assembly line in Helidon, Queensland, bringing the total number of employees at Orica's Helidon site to 130 people.

Orica Group Executive and President, Australia Pacific and Asia, Darryl Cuzzubbo and Queensland Minister for Innovation, the Hon Kate Jones MP, were on site to celebrate the launch, which represents an important investment in advanced manufacturing facilities in Queensland.

'This investment secures Helidon as a key global manufacturing site for Orica for the next 20 years and beyond, with space to expand in the Helidon explosives precinct' said Mr Cuzzubbo.

'Helidon will now produce our most technologically advanced detonator available worldwide and that's great news for our customers in Australia and the Pacific and great news for the local suppliers that will benefit from the additional $10m we will spend each year with them. We are very grateful to the Queensland government for supporting our efforts', said Mr Cuzzubbo.

The new assembly line required $6m of capital expenditure, with a $1m contribution from the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning. This initiative will bring 18 new jobs to Helidon, including positions for robotics and chemical engineering graduates.

'This is great news for local jobs and for Orica's many local suppliers. Orica has had a base in Helidon for 33 years, and we look forward to their growing presence in the area' said Ms Jones.

The site will produce 2 million units per year, with 1.3 million for the Australian market and 700,000 to be exported around the Asia Pacific region.

Orica is proud to invest in the manufacturing base of Australia.

Media Contact

Michael White
External Communications Specialist
Mobile: +61 438 393 432
Email: michael.white3@orica.com

Disclaimer

Orica Ltd. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 23:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORICA LTD
01:28aORICA : New assembly line to boost Queensland manufacturing
PU
10/01ORICA : Optimising drill and blast operations with the next generation BlastIQ&t..
PU
09/25ORICA : Executive Change
PU
09/24Orica Taps Christopher Davis to Succeed CFO Vince Nicoletti
DJ
07/18ORICA LIMITED : - Orica and Jiulian Development agree to work toward joint ventu..
AQ
07/16ORICA : and Jiulian Development agree to work toward joint venture in China
PU
07/16ORICA : Agriculture changes nitrogen supply landscape
PU
07/06PROJECT GRACE : Library block redevelopment plans to be reviewed
AQ
06/28ORICA LIMITED : - Orica calls for level playing field for Australian manufacture..
AQ
06/25ORICA : calls for level playing field for Australian manufacturers
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/07Orica Ltd. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Orica Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Orica (OCLDY) Presents At Australia and New Zealand Corporate Day - Slideshow 
2017A Revolution For The Concrete Industry? 
2017CARBON CAPTURE RUNS UP THE WHITE FLA : Cover For 'Clean Coal' Disappears 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 5 245 M
EBIT 2018 600 M
Net income 2018 -115 M
Debt 2018 1 698 M
Yield 2018 2,91%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,56x
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
Capitalization 6 500 M
Chart ORICA LTD
Duration : Period :
Orica Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORICA LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,8  AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Calderon Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Malcolm William Broomhead Chairman
Vincent Nicoletti Chief Financial Officer
Chee Onn Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian David Cockerill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORICA LTD-5.30%4 605
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%100 805
AIR LIQUIDE9.61%56 594
PRAXAIR8.33%48 189
SHERWIN-WILLIAMS7.85%41 294
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES-4.12%41 183
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.