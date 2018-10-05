Orica : New assembly line to boost Queensland manufacturing

05 Oct 2018
Melbourne: Orica (ASX: ORI) and the Queensland Government today announced the launch of a new electronic blasting system assembly line in Helidon, Queensland, bringing the total number of employees at Orica's Helidon site to 130 people.
Orica Group Executive and President, Australia Pacific and Asia, Darryl Cuzzubbo and Queensland Minister for Innovation, the Hon Kate Jones MP, were on site to celebrate the launch, which represents an important investment in advanced manufacturing facilities in Queensland.
'This investment secures Helidon as a key global manufacturing site for Orica for the next 20 years and beyond, with space to expand in the Helidon explosives precinct' said Mr Cuzzubbo.
'Helidon will now produce our most technologically advanced detonator available worldwide and that's great news for our customers in Australia and the Pacific and great news for the local suppliers that will benefit from the additional $10m we will spend each year with them. We are very grateful to the Queensland government for supporting our efforts', said Mr Cuzzubbo.
The new assembly line required $6m of capital expenditure, with a $1m contribution from the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning. This initiative will bring 18 new jobs to Helidon, including positions for robotics and chemical engineering graduates.
'This is great news for local jobs and for Orica's many local suppliers. Orica has had a base in Helidon for 33 years, and we look forward to their growing presence in the area' said Ms Jones.
The site will produce 2 million units per year, with 1.3 million for the Australian market and 700,000 to be exported around the Asia Pacific region.
Orica is proud to invest in the manufacturing base of Australia.
Media Contact
Michael White
External Communications Specialist
Mobile: +61 438 393 432
Email: michael.white3@orica.com