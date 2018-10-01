Orica : Optimising drill and blast operations with the next generation BlastIQ™ digital platform

Melbourne, Australia: Orica (ASX: ORI), the world's largest manufacturer of commercial explosives and innovative blasting systems, today announced the release of its next generation BlastIQ™ digital blast optimisation platform.

Next generation BlastIQ™ is the latest version of Orica's digital platform, designed to optimise blasting outcomes by integrating data and insights from digitally connected technologies across the drill and blast process. Solutions enabled by BlastIQ™ can deliver predictable and sustainable improvements that can reduce the overall cost of drill and blast operations, improve productivity and safety, and facilitate regulatory compliance.

Orica Chief Commercial Officer, Angus Melbourne, describes how Orica's digital technologies are helping customers, saying: 'The downstream impact of variable and poorly controlled blast outcomes today can impact as much as 80% of the Total Mine Processing Costs¹, this presents a significant opportunity for the industry. The new BlastIQ™ Platform enhances blast performance and outcomes for customers by seamlessly connecting data under a single platform. Soon the platform will link geoscientific, blast modelling and design data with measured field operations data, optimised blast delivery and advanced learning for continuous improvement.

'Orica wants to transform how drill and blast unlocks mining value for our customers, utilising digital and automated technologies to create safer, predictable and more productive blast outcomes - BlastIQ™ enables us to collaborate with customers to realise this transformation.

'Building on more than 140 years of experience and innovation in blasting, we have enhanced our ability to deliver value for our customers by adding world-class digital expertise and solutions to our existing suite of market-leading products and services. We believe Orica is uniquely positioned to unlock the value that digitally enabled blasting can deliver.'

The suite of enhanced technologies in the next generation BlastIQ™ empowers mine managers and engineers to make better decisions and increase control of blasting outcomes across mining and quarrying operations.

The information management component of the platform provides a secure, centralised online location for users to collate and collaborate on data from across the drill and blast process. This accelerates planning, analysis and auditing of blast data to satisfy regulatory requirements.

Optimised blast designs are developed using Orica's market-leading SHOTPlus™ 3D design and modelling software. Evolved over 30 years, the advanced design tool has proven capability to manage both simple and complex blast designs and initiation sequences.

Orica Global Digital Product Manager, Angelo Labriola details the key benefits of the new digital platform, saying: 'Our SHOTPlus™ design tool improves productivity by integrating seamlessly with the BlastIQ™ Platform. This allows blast loading instructions and rules to be communicated in near real-time to field operations, ensuring the right explosive type and quantity is used in the right place and subsequently initiated at the right time, every time.

'Improved in-field blast quality control and assurance is achieved using the new BlastIQ™ Mobile device, enabling the efficient capture of auditable data direct from the bench. Blasthole condition data is captured with the BlastIQ™ Mobile device in near real-time, allowing data to be shared between operations and engineering personnel from anywhere on-site, at any time, empowering rapid decision making and improved operational efficiencies.'

The complete Blast Control Solution, enabled by the BlastIQ™ Platform, offers a complete integration between the explosives delivery control system, blast design and quality management systems, Labriola explains:

'In a world-first, accuracy and efficiency of explosives delivery is significantly enhanced through the new BlastIQ™ enabled delivery system, with loading and delivery to design now fully integrated. Orica's Mobile Manufacturing Unit (MMU™) delivery systems, in particular the recently released Bulkmaster™ 7 unit, can be integrated into BlastIQ™ to wirelessly receive blast designs updated with near real-time blasthole quality data, while on bench.

'Using this data, Orica's connected, smart delivery systems load the correct explosive type and quantity according to the original design, adjusted based on blasthole condition measurement data and the automated application of a defined set of rules managed by the drill and blast engineer. This unique, direct integration with the delivery control system automates process control, thereby eliminating errors in manual product selection, process control and incorrect logging of loading actuals, as well as importantly reducing overall explosives loading times.'

Where a BlastIQ™ enabled delivery system is not available, a BlastIQ™ Mobile device can be used to capture and record as-loaded data during the delivery process. The system still updates instruction to the delivery system operator based on updated processing of design and in-field blasthole condition measurement that precedes loading.

'The powerful new insights and analytics engine incorporated into the BlastIQ™ Platform presents near real-time, hole by hole, blast-related data visually to the multiple users across the drill and blast process. Delivering the necessary insights and analytics helps the drill and blast team to easily monitor and manage key blasting KPIs, providing them an essential tool to optimise blasting outcomes,' Labriola concludes.

In addition to the new technologies, functionality and enhanced user experience in the next generation BlastIQ™ Platform, a comprehensive training, support and Customer Success Program has been introduced. The program is aimed at tailoring each BlastIQ™ implementation specific to a customer's needs, increasing the speed of implementation and importantly, maximising customer's ability to realise productivity, cost reduction and regulatory compliance benefits.

The new platform has been integrated into several operations around the world, with customers already seeing the benefits and reaping rewards. Integrated easily into existing operational systems and processes, the BlastIQ™ Blast Control solution is significantly improving blast quality control through autonomous and seamless data transfer and insights, resulting in the elimination of rework, and the reduction of excess drilling and explosives consumption.

In late 2018, multilingual support will be introduced to the BlastIQ™ Platform, as well as new capability to optimise blast fragmentation through integration of drilling data, blast modelling, and automated fragmentation measurement. In early 2019, the platform will connect third party mine planning, drilling and incorporate predictive modelling to deliver even greater blast control and optimisation for customers.

The scope for data-driven optimisation in the drill and blast segment of the mining value chain is significant and the next generation BlastIQ™ will continue to evolve rapidly to meet the growing demands of customers.

¹ Powell, M. 2012, Energy Efficient Liberation and Comminution Research, CSRP.

More information

For more information on the next generation BlastIQ™ Platform please contact your local Orica representative or visit orica.com/BlastIQ.

Media contact

Andrew Valler

Senior Manager, Global Marketing Communications

Mobile: +65 9233 0062

Email: andrew.valler@orica.com