Orica : Queensland coal operations welcomes eleven new female trainees

14 Feb 2019

As a part of our commitment to inclusion and diversity, Orica aspires to significantly increase our female representation in leadership positions as well as in our operational roles, which have traditionally been male dominated.

To this end, we recently partnered with Stellar Recruitment to bring on board 11 new female trainees into our Queensland coal customer operations. These trainees come from local communities in regional Queensland and have diverse work backgrounds, ranging from the Australian Defence Force to farming, paramedics and hairdressing.

The training program commenced on 11 February at Orica's Blair Athol reload facility. Over the next six months, our new trainees will be imparted with strong safety awareness, theoretical knowledge and practical skills from our experienced operational and training teams. This training is designed to ensure that upon completion, each participant will be able to confidently and safely work as a qualified bench hand and Mobile Manufacturing Unit (MMU) operator on one of Orica's blast crews.

This program offers them an excellent opportunity for a career in the mining industry and a permanent position with Orica in the long term.

Mark Filtness, Australia Business Manager:

'Personally, I believe that a diverse workforce comprising both men and women provides Orica with opportunities that would not otherwise exist. The differences that men and women bring to the table in a team environment will help take our workforce to the next level.'

Sara Gruber, Trainee:

'Having been in the rural industry all my life, Orica was a standout when I was looking for an entry into the mining industry due to its innovation, technology and safety.'

We look forward to recruiting diverse talent through similar programs in the future and wish to extend a warm welcome to our new trainees.

Top (left to right): Cindy Sweetnam, Jade Copas, Kimber-Lee Stewart, Rachel Lahz, Janet Briggs, Sara Gruber

Bottom (left to right): Meggin Brockbank, Kaiya Williams, Kate Oatley, Ashleigh Green