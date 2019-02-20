Orica : Recognising 50 years' service at Orica

21 Feb 2019

Orica has acknowledged Mr Paul Harrison, its longest serving employee, for more than 50 years' service with the company by naming its 300th Bulkmaster™ (BM300) Mobile Manufacturing Unit after him.

Darryl Cuzzubbo, Group Executive President Australia Pacific and Asia said, 'As Orica's current longest serving employee, Paul has achieved a great deal for ICI/Orica. We are extremely proud of him and this is a fitting and unique way to celebrate and acknowledge his contribution to our company.'

Mr Harrison first walked through ICI/Orica's doors in February 1969, working in Research and Development to improve the quality of the nitro-glycol based explosives and to develop and enhance watergel based explosives. He has also served in various roles overseeing the production of NG explosives, boosters and watergels and the production of bulk explosives across Australia. His global experience includes managing a joint venture involving the manufacture of NG explosives and non-electric detonators and emulsion packaged explosives.

Since 1996 Mr Harrison has served as Orica's Statutory Liaison and Security Manager and is responsible for working closely with regulators across Australia to ensure that Orica's products are licensed and regulated, and its employees, equipment and vehicles are licensed and authorised. He is an active member of the Australian Explosives Industry and Safety Group (AEISG) for promoting safety within the commercial explosives industry and developing codes of practice.

At a celebration at the Kurri Kurri Technical centre today, Mr Harrison said, 'Fifty years have flown by and I've thoroughly enjoyed it. We've had the ups and downs but basically, the ups have outweighed all the downs. I am absolutely stunned by all of this; I understand the organisation wanted to do something, but I didn't realise how much the organisation appreciated me. I am very humbled by the BM300 dedication today. An old hand once said to me 'Ducks don't fly during the shooting season' and I've always kept a very low profile, while trying to contribute as much as I possibly can to the organisation.'

The Bulkmaster™7, launched last year for use in the open cut mining sector, is Orica's market-leading delivery system technology, which provides a leap in productivity and safety on bench, and is another significant step towards automating drill and blast operations in the future. Bulkmaster™7 (BM300) will be deployed and operated in Queensland's Bowen Basin from March 2019 and will be the 4th Bulkmaster™7 for the Queensland region.

Since 1989 the Bulkmaster™ (BM1) has undergone significant innovation and has been part of the transformation of the Australian mining industry by enabling Orica's customers to be competitive on the world stage.

Paul Harrison was joined by Senior Leaders Darryl Cuzzubbo, Todd Peate and Ricky Butler to unveil the 300th Bulkmaster 'PAUL HARRISON' in celebration of his 50 years' service to Orica

