Orient Overseas International : List of Directors and their Role and Function

ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
東 方 海 外 ( 國 際 ) 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with members' limited liability)
(Stock Code: 316)
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (the "Company") are as follows:
Executive Directors
Mr. XU Lirong (Chairman)
Mr. WANG Haimin (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. YANG Zhijian
Mr. FENG Boming
Non-Executive Directors
Mr. TUNG Lieh Cheung Andrew
Mr. YAN Jun
Ms. WANG Dan
Mr. IP Sing Chi
Ms. CUI Hongqin
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Mr. CHOW Philip Yiu Wah
Dr. CHUNG Shui Ming Timpson
Mr. YANG Liang Yee Philip
Ms. CHEN Ying
Mr. SO Gregory Kam Leung
The table below sets out the composition of the nine Board committees of the Company.
|
Board
|
Executive
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Finance
|
Share
|
Compliance
|
Inside
|
Risk
|
Committees
|
Information
|
Directors
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Mr. XU Lirong
|
C
|
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. WANG Haimin
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
C
|
Mr. YANG Zhijian
|
M
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. FENG Boming
|
M
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. TUNG Lieh Cheung Andrew
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. YAN Jun
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
Ms. WANG Dan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
Mr. IP Sing Chi
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
Ms. CUI Hongqin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
Mr. CHOW Philip Yiu Wah
|
|
C
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
M
|
Dr. CHUNG Shui Ming Timpson
|
|
M
|
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. YANG Liang Yee Philip
|
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
C
|
|
|
|
Ms. CHEN Ying
|
|
M
|
|
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
Mr. SO Gregory Kam Leung
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other committee members
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. YE Jianping Kenny
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
Mr. ZHANG Mingwen
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
M
|
|
M
|
Mr. XIAO Junguang
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Michael FITZGERALD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
Mr. LAM Tuen Pei Pius
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
Ms. LAI Yuen Ying Vivian
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
Ms. LAU Siu Ping Karen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee
Hong Kong, 5 August 2020
Disclaimer
OOIL - Orient Overseas (International) Limited published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 09:11:02 UTC