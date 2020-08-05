Orient Overseas International : List of Directors and their Role and Function

ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

東 方 海 外 ( 國 際 ) 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with members' limited liability)

(Stock Code: 316)

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (the "Company") are as follows:

Executive Directors

Mr. XU Lirong (Chairman)

Mr. WANG Haimin (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. YANG Zhijian

Mr. FENG Boming

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. TUNG Lieh Cheung Andrew

Mr. YAN Jun

Ms. WANG Dan

Mr. IP Sing Chi

Ms. CUI Hongqin

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. CHOW Philip Yiu Wah

Dr. CHUNG Shui Ming Timpson

Mr. YANG Liang Yee Philip

Ms. CHEN Ying

Mr. SO Gregory Kam Leung

The table below sets out the composition of the nine Board committees of the Company.

Board Executive Audit Remuneration Nomination Finance Share Compliance Inside Risk Committees Information Directors Committee Committee Committee Committee Committee Committee Committee Committee Committee Mr. XU Lirong C C Mr. WANG Haimin M C C Mr. YANG Zhijian M M M M M Mr. FENG Boming M M M M Mr. TUNG Lieh Cheung Andrew M M M Mr. YAN Jun M M Ms. WANG Dan M Mr. IP Sing Chi M Ms. CUI Hongqin M Mr. CHOW Philip Yiu Wah C C M M M M Dr. CHUNG Shui Ming Timpson M M C Mr. YANG Liang Yee Philip M M M C Ms. CHEN Ying M M M Mr. SO Gregory Kam Leung M Other committee members Mr. YE Jianping Kenny M Mr. ZHANG Mingwen M M M Mr. XIAO Junguang C M M Mr. Michael FITZGERALD M Mr. LAM Tuen Pei Pius M Ms. LAI Yuen Ying Vivian M Ms. LAU Siu Ping Karen M

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committee M Member of the relevant Board committee

Hong Kong, 5 August 2020