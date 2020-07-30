Oriental Land : Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2021

• Theme Park Attendance will continue to be limited to give priority to Guests and Cast Members' safety and peace of mind over making profit and to maintain a high Theme Park experience value, although the limit will gradually be eased
• Extension of Park operation hours and opening date of Large-Scale Development area of Tokyo Disneyland will be decided in consideration of future Park situations
Trends of Fixed Expenses in the fiscal year ending March 2021
Reduced working hours
Personnel expenses
Enhanced productivity resulting from employee reallocations
Ὁ Application and receipt of employment adjustment subsidy
Depreciation and
• Increasing when Large-Scale Development area of Tokyo Disneyland opens
amortization expenses
• Costs reduced in line with decreased attendance (e.g., marketing expenses)
Other fixed expenses • Costs reduced as a result of suspension of special events and programs
to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Note: Arrows indicate year-on-year comparison
Cost Control Team was urgently formed as a time-limited organization directly reporting to the president (June 2020)
Swiftly and rigorously examines and controls expenses, investment, and costs such as personnel expenses in view of our current situation and long-term perspective, while ascertaining the Group-wide earnings level and cash flow
Cost Control Team examines ways to significantly reduce
fixed costs and miscellaneous costs
II. Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
entnvestmI seitunIncrea-perplans sales
Explore new Park Ticket strategy
Explore creation of new earnings sources based on Guests' experience within Parks
"Believe! Sea of Dreams," a new entertainment program, will be introduced at Tokyo DisneySea in FY 3/22
"Fantasy Springs" and a new Disney hotel themed to the Disney/PixarToy Story film series, will be opened as scheduled
Suspension, downsizing, or postponement of less urgent remodeling works will be considered
inessesbus New
New subsidiary, Oriental Land Innovations Co., Ltd., established (June 5, 2020)
Address the risk of having all businesses concentrated in Maihama
With the aim of creating businesses that contribute to the development of a society filled with "dreams, moving experiences, happiness and contentment," the subsidiary will make a small- scale minority investment, after which it will pursue research in fields it believes are promising to increase the probability of success in new business development
In addition to the establishment of the new subsidiary, research and study of new businesses will be continued in areas expected to grow over the long term, and a wide range of options will be considered to contribute to the OLC Group's sustained growth
Forecast for FY 3/21 and updates on 2020 Medium-Term Plan will be
announced upon presenting the financial results for the second quarter
