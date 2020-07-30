Log in
Oriental Land : Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2021

07/30/2020 | 03:06am EDT

July 30, 2020

Oriental Land Co., Ltd.

• Reopened on July 1

Tokyo Disneyland®

(with changes in park hours and service)

Note: Opening date of the area of Tokyo Disneyland Large-Scale

Tokyo DisneySea®

Development will be decided in consideration of the

situations at our Theme Parks

Disney Hotels

• Reopened on June 30 (with changes in service)

Note: Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel - Discover is still closed

Ikspiari

• Reopened on June 1 (with changes in service)

Note: Some stores reopened on April 13

Disney Resort Line

• Continues to remain in operation

Note: Revised operating time from April 6 to June 30

Decisions on reopening made with top priority given to

the safety of Guests and Cast Members

2

Kyoichiro Uenishi

Representative Director,

President and COO

. Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

[¥billion]

Consolidated

Three months ended

Three months ended

Change

Change [%]

Statement of Income

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net Sales

120.5

(114.3)

(94.9)

Theme Park Segment

100.1

(95.0)

(94.9)

Hotel Business Segment

16.4

(16.2)

(99.1)

Other Business Segment

3.9

(3.0)

(77.4)

Operating Profit

31.9

(47.5)

-

Theme Park Segment

27.1

(38.6)

-

Hotel Business Segment

3.7

(6.9)

-

Other Business Segment

0.9

(1.9)

-

Ordinary Profit

32.7

(48.0)

-

Extraordinary loss

-

21.1

-

Profit before income taxes

32.7

(69.2)

-

Profit attributable to

22.9

(47.7)

-

owners of parent

Net sales and all levels of profit fell short compared to the same period of the

previous fiscal year due to the temporary closure of both Parks, etc.

4

. Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

[¥billion]

Operating profit/

Three months ended

Three months ended

Change

Change [%]

Profit before income taxes

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Operating profit

31.9

(47.5)

-

Extraordinary loss

-

21.1

-

Profit before income taxes

32.7

(69.2)

-

Impact

on profits

Decrease in operating expenses

Part of fixed costs during temporary closure recorded as extraordinary loss*

19.7

Decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees, marketing expenses, special events related costs, etc.

7.1

Loss on temporary closure

(21.1)

Personnel expenses ίPart of personnel expenses incurred during the temporary closure of both Parks, etc.ὸ*

(7.9)

Miscellaneous expenses ίOutsourcing, fixed asset tax during the temporary closure of both Parks, etc.ὸ

(3.6)

Depreciation and amortization expenses ίDepreciation and amortization expenses during the temporary closure, etc.)

(8.1)

Personnel expenses in costs of food and beverages*, disposal of merchandise and raw material, etc.

(1.4)

Decrease in profit before income taxes

(69.2)

*$VWKHHPSORPHQWDGMXVWPHQWVXEVLGWREHUHFHLYHGIURPWKHJRYHUQPHQWDVDVSHFLDOPHDVXUHWRDGGUHVVWKHLPSDFWRI

&29,'KLJKODFFXUDWHDPRXQWWREHUHFHLYHGLVUHDVRQDEOFDOFXODWHGDQGKDVEHHQGHGXFWHGIURPWKHH[WUDRUGLQDUORVV

In addition to decrease of operating expenses during the temporary closure, we partially

recorded expenses into extraordinary loss

5

[APPENDIX]

[¥billion]

Theme Park Segment

Three months ended

Three months ended

Change

Change [%]

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net Sales

100.1

.

(95.0)

(94.9)

Operating Profit

27.1

(38.6)

-

[¥billion]

Items

Primary reasons for decrease in operating

Primary reasons for transferring of

expenses ίYear-on-year comparisonὸ

extraordinary loss

Personnel

Transfer to extraordinary loss,

Part of the personnel expenses incurred

14.5

decrease in personnel expenses for

7.7 during the temporary closure of both

expenses

part-time employees, etc.

Parks*

Miscellaneous

Transfer to extraordinary loss,

Outsourcing, fixed asset tax during the

6.9

decrease in marketing expenses,

3.2

expenses

temporary closure of both Parks, etc.

special events related costs, etc.

Depreciation and

Depreciation and amortization expenses

amortization

6.8

Transfer to extraordinary loss, etc.

7.2 during the

temporary closure of both

expenses

Parks

Personnel expenses in costs of food and

Others1.4 beverages, disposal of merchandise and raw material, etc.

*$VWKHHPSORPHQWDGMXVWPHQWVXEVLGWREHUHFHLYHGIURPWKHJRYHUQPHQWDVDVSHFLDOPHDVXUHWRDGGUHVVWKHLPSDFWRI &29,'KLJKODFFXUDWHDPRXQWWREHUHFHLYHGLVUHDVRQDEOFDOFXODWHGDQGKDVEHHQGHGXFWHGIURPWKHH[WUDRUGLQDUORVV

In addition to decrease in personnel expenses for part-time employees and miscellaneous

expenses, etc., we partially recorded expenses into extraordinary loss

6

[APPENDIX]

Three months ended

[¥billion]

Hotel Business Segment

Three months ended

Change

Change [%]

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net Sales

16.4

.

(16.2)

(99.1)

Operating Profit

3.7

(6.9)

-

[¥billion]

Items

Primary reasons for decrease in operating

Primary reasons for transferring of

expenses ίYear-on-year comparisonὸ

extraordinary loss

Personnel

Transfer to extraordinary loss,

Part of the personnel expenses incurred

2.3

decrease due to reduction of

0.1

expenses

during the temporary closure of hotels*

working hours, etc.

Miscellaneous

0.9

Decrease in maintenance costs,

0.3

Fixed asset tax during the temporary

expenses

transfer to extraordinary loss, etc.

closure of hotels, etc.

Depreciation and

Depreciation and amortization expenses

amortization

0.7

Transfer to extraordinary loss, etc.

0.7

during the temporary closure of hotels

expenses

*$VWKHHPSORPHQWDGMXVWPHQWVXEVLGWREHUHFHLYHGIURPWKHJRYHUQPHQWDVDVSHFLDOPHDVXUHWRDGGUHVVWKHLPSDFWRI

&29,'KLJKODFFXUDWHDPRXQWWREHUHFHLYHGLVUHDVRQDEOFDOFXODWHGDQGKDVEHHQGHGXFWHGIURPWKHH[WUDRUGLQDUORVV

In addition to reduction of working hours, etc.,

we partially recorded expenses into extraordinary loss

7

II. Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Preparation

In coordination with The Walt Disney Company, worked on formulating an

of Park

operation policy that gives top priority to the safety and peace of mind of

Guests and Cast Members

Operation

Hands-on training implemented for Cast Members

Strengthen

financial

Concluded a line of credit contract worth ¥200 billion on May 15

position

Offered Theme Park goods via online Tokyo Disney Resort Shopping function

Guests

from May 26 to June 24

Reopened Ikspiari on June 1

Ὁ Reopened Bon Voyage (the Disney shop outside our Parks) on June 25

Ὁ Extended payment period of special leave allowance for part-time Cast Members and

Employees/

show performers until September

Started the furlough of employees on May 18

Executive

Reduced executive directors' remuneration from June

Directors

Note: Voluntarily returned up until May

Ὁ Partially reduced summer bonuses for managerial positions

Society

Donated rainwear to Chiba Prefecture and Urayasu City

Prepared Park operations and financial arrangements

to reopen as safe and reliable Theme Parks

9

ᵌ ᵰᶃᶑᶎᶍᶌᶑᶃᴾᶒᶍᴾᵡᵭᵴᵧᵢᵋᵏᵗᴾᵮᵿᶌᶂᶃᶋᶇᶁ

Overall

Ensured health checks and social distancing

Limited Theme Park attendance, shortened Park operation hours,

measures

introduced Fixed Date Time Passport

  • Suspended special events and programs Attractions • Closed one-room and interactive attraction facilities

Entertainment

• Changed method of character greetings

• Suspended shows and parades

Food

• Introduced two-dimensional barcodes for seeing menus

• Provided a complimentary holder for storing mask while dining

• Promoted Tokyo Disney Resort Shopping

Merchandise • Recommended credit card, electronic, and other cashless payments

  • Installed shields between Guests and Cast Members at cash registers Disney Hotels • Recommended use of online check-in function on official app

Sign showing where to stand Social distancing at an attraction 2D barcode for seeing menu

Greetings by characters

Introduced Park operation methods with top priority given to the safety

©Disney

and peace of mind of Guests and Cast Members

ᵏᵎ

II. Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Note: The following shows our financial operating status as of mid-July, not an outlook on future trends

egmentS Park meThe

  • Phased easing of attendance limits since reopening; currently

Attendance operating at maximum attendance of 50% of the usual level

  • High demand especially among Guests in Tokyo metropolitan area
    • Increase due to Park Ticket price revisions on April 1

    Tickets

    • Temporary increase owing to restriction in ticket types
    • Temporary increase owing to sales of goods for

Net sales

events that could not be offered during the temporary

closure

per Guest

Merchandise

Increase owing to sales of new Duffy and Friends

merchandise

Decrease owing to closure of some stores

Food and

Increase owing to a temporary rise in the proportion of

Guests using table service

beverages

Ὁ Decrease owing to shortened Park operation hours

Duffy and Friends

New character Olu Mel (left)

Factors that may cause

change

  • Decrease due to visits by Annual Passport holders
  • Decrease due to fall in the temporary high demand level
  • Decrease due to increase in counter and wagon services
  • Limited number of overnight hotel guests accepted owing to limits set on

Disney Hotels

hotel room sales in line with number of Park Tickets sold

  • Changes in special offers for overnight hotel guests and service offerings

Note: Arrows indicate year-on-year comparison.

Net sales decreased owing to limited attendance, resulting in an operating loss

©Disney

11

II. Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

aless Net

Attendance

• Theme Park Attendance will continue to be limited to give priority to Guests and Cast Members' safety and peace of mind over making profit and to maintain a high Theme Park experience value, although the limit will gradually be eased

• Extension of Park operation hours and opening date of Large-Scale Development area of Tokyo Disneyland will be decided in consideration of future Park situations

nsesExpe

Trends of Fixed Expenses in the fiscal year ending March 2021

Reduced working hours

Personnel expenses

Enhanced productivity resulting from employee reallocations

Ὁ Application and receipt of employment adjustment subsidy

Depreciation and

• Increasing when Large-Scale Development area of Tokyo Disneyland opens

amortization expenses

• Costs reduced in line with decreased attendance (e.g., marketing expenses)

Other fixed expenses • Costs reduced as a result of suspension of special events and programs

to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Note: Arrows indicate year-on-year comparison

Cost Control Team was urgently formed as a time-limited organization directly reporting to the president (June 2020)

Swiftly and rigorously examines and controls expenses, investment, and costs such as personnel expenses in view of our current situation and long-term perspective, while ascertaining the Group-wide earnings level and cash flow

Cost Control Team examines ways to significantly reduce

fixed costs and miscellaneous costs

12

II. Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

entnvestmI seitunIncrea-perplans sales

  • Explore new Park Ticket strategy
  • Explore creation of new earnings sources based on Guests' experience within Parks
  • "Believe! Sea of Dreams," a new entertainment program, will be introduced at Tokyo DisneySea in FY 3/22
  • "Fantasy Springs" and a new Disney hotel themed to the Disney/Pixar Toy Story film series, will be opened as scheduled
  • Suspension, downsizing, or postponement of less urgent remodeling works will be considered

inessesbus New

New subsidiary, Oriental Land Innovations Co., Ltd., established (June 5, 2020)

  • Address the risk of having all businesses concentrated in Maihama
  • With the aim of creating businesses that contribute to the development of a society filled with "dreams, moving experiences, happiness and contentment," the subsidiary will make a small- scale minority investment, after which it will pursue research in fields it believes are promising to increase the probability of success in new business development
  • In addition to the establishment of the new subsidiary, research and study of new businesses will be continued in areas expected to grow over the long term, and a wide range of options will be considered to contribute to the OLC Group's sustained growth

Forecast for FY 3/21 and updates on 2020 Medium-Term Plan will be

©Disney

announced upon presenting the financial results for the second quarter

13

Ｏｒｉｅｎｔａｌ Ｌａｎｄ Ｃｏ., Ｌｔｄ.

Investor Relations Group, Finance/Accounting Department

www.olc.co.jp/en

Cautionary Statement

This document includes statements about Oriental Land's plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs. The statements made that are not based on historical fact represent the assumptions and expectations of Oriental Land in light of the information available to it as of the date when this document was prepared, and should be considered as forward-looking.

Oriental Land uses a variety of business measures to constantly strive to increase its net sales and management efficiency. However, Oriental Land recognizes that there are certain risks and uncertainties that should be considered which could cause actual performance results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Potential risks could include, but are not limited to, weather, general economic conditions, and consumer preferences. Therefore, there is no firm assurance that the forward-looking statements in this document will prove to be accurate.

Theme park attendance figures have been rounded. Financial figures have been truncated.

All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

OLC - Oriental Land Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 07:05:13 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 311 B 2 953 M 2 953 M
Net income 2021 13 962 M 133 M 133 M
Net cash 2021 102 B 964 M 964 M
P/E ratio 2021 378x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 4 436 B 42 229 M 42 128 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales 2022 7,75x
Nbr of Employees 8 034
Free-Float 54,8%
