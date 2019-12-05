Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Oriental Press Group Limited    0018   HK0018000155

ORIENTAL PRESS GROUP LIMITED

(0018)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oriental Press : Letter to New Shareholders with Instruction Slip - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 04:16am EST

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 18)

Dear Shareholders,

Letter to New Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications of Oriental Press Group Limited (the "Company")

For environmental protection, the Company proposes that its shareholders ("Shareholders") can choose to receive its corporate communications by electronic means through the Company's website at https://opg.on.cc ("Electronic Communication Option"). Corporate communications include but not limited to annual reports, interim reports, notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and proxy form ("Corporate Communications").

The purpose of this letter is to ascertain Shareholders' choice of means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. Please complete Part A of the attached Instruction Slip and return it to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Friendly Limited, by email to opg18-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, by facsimile to (852) 2861 1465, by post using the pre-paid mailing label provided at the bottom of the Instruction Slip or mail directly to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

If you elect the Electronic Communication Option and have specified your email address in the Instruction Slip, we will send you an email notification to inform you whenever a new Corporate Communications is posted on the Company's website. In case you have not provided your email address, we will notify you by mail instead.

Please note that you may change your choice of means of receipt of the Corporate Communications (whether by positive consent or by deemed consent) at any time by completing Part A of the Instruction Slip and returning it to the Company's Share Registrar using any of the above-mentioned methods. A copy of the Instruction Slip can be obtained from the Company's Share Registrar free of charge.

If you have any queries relating to this letter, please call our Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2980 1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

By order of the board of directors of

Oriental Press Group Limited

Yu-shan TANG

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 December 2019

Encl.

INSTRUCTION SLIP

Please complete, sign and return this Instruction Slip to the Share Registrar of Oriental Press Group Limited (the "Company"), Tricor Friendly Limited, by email to opg18-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465, by post using the pre-paid mailing label provided at the bottom of this slip or mail directly to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

Part A: To elect/change the means of receipt of the future Corporate Communications*

I/We would like to receive the Company's future Corporate Communications: (Please "9" only one box)

  • in printed form; or
  • by electronic means in lieu of in printed form.

My/Our email address:

(Please ensure your email address is properly filled in for the purpose of receiving the notification of release of Corporate Communications)

Part B: Request for printed form of relevant Corporate Communications

  • I/We have chosen to receive the Corporate Communications by electronic means but would also like to receive the relevant printed form.

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in English

Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in Chinese

(Please use BLOCK LETTERS)

Registered address of Shareholder(s)

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

Date

Notes: 1. The above instruction will apply to all Corporate Communications of the Company to be sent to you until you inform us otherwise.

  1. If any shares are held in joint names, all joint holders or the joint holder whose name stands first on the Company's register of members should sign this Instruction Slip in order for it to be valid.
  2. This Instruction Slip with no box ticked or otherwise incorrectly completed will be deemed void and would assume you would like to receive the Company's future Corporate Communications by electronic means.
  3. For the avoidance of doubt, no additional instructions (other than those imprinted herein) written on this Instruction Slip will be processed.

*Corporate Communications include but not limited to: (a) annual reports; (b) interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars and (f) proxy form.

(Please cut along the dotted line)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope to return this Instruction Slip to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp.

MAILING LABEL

Tricor Friendly Limited

Freepost No. 37

Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Oriental Press Group Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2019 09:15:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIENTAL PRESS GROUP LIMIT
04:26aORIENTAL PRESS : Letter to Shareholders with Instruction Slip - Publication of I..
PU
04:21aORIENTAL PRESS : Letter to Non-registered Holders with Request Form - Publicatio..
PU
04:16aORIENTAL PRESS : Letter to New Shareholders with Instruction Slip - Election of ..
PU
10/09ORIENTAL PRESS : Discloseable Transaction Provision of Loan
PU
06/12ORIENTAL PRESS GROUP LTD : annual earnings release
2018ORIENTAL PRESS GROUP LTD : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Chart ORIENTAL PRESS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oriental Press Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIENTAL PRESS GROUP LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Shun-Chuen Lam Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ching Fat Ma Chairman
Ping Wing Pao Independent Non-Executive Director
Ching-Choi Ma Vice Chairman
Hing Chiu Lai Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIENTAL PRESS GROUP LIMITED-32.10%168
INFORMA PLC21.29%12 535
NEWS CORPORATION13.13%7 601
AXEL SPRINGER SE28.39%7 585
PEARSON PLC-33.08%6 408
SCHIBSTED9.80%6 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group