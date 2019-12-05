Oriental Press : Letter to New Shareholders with Instruction Slip - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 18)
Dear Shareholders,
Letter to New Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications of Oriental Press Group Limited (the "Company")
For environmental protection, the Company proposes that its shareholders ("Shareholders") can choose to receive its corporate communications by electronic means through the Company's website at https://opg.on.cc ("Electronic Communication Option"). Corporate communications include but not limited to annual reports, interim reports, notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and proxy form ("Corporate Communications").
The purpose of this letter is to ascertain Shareholders' choice of means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. Please complete Part A of the attached Instruction Slip and return it to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Friendly Limited, by email to opg18-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, by facsimile to (852) 2861 1465, by post using the pre-paid mailing label provided at the bottom of the Instruction Slip or mail directly to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
If you elect the Electronic Communication Option and have specified your email address in the Instruction Slip, we will send you an email notification to inform you whenever a new Corporate Communications is posted on the Company's website. In case you have not provided your email address, we will notify you by mail instead.
Please note that you may change your choice of means of receipt of the Corporate Communications (whether by positive consent or by deemed consent) at any time by completing Part A of the Instruction Slip and returning it to the Company's Share Registrar using any of the above-mentioned methods. A copy of the Instruction Slip can be obtained from the Company's Share Registrar free of charge.
If you have any queries relating to this letter, please call our Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2980 1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).
By order of the board of directors of
Oriental Press Group Limited
Yu-shan TANG
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 6 December 2019
Encl.
INSTRUCTION SLIP
Please complete, sign and return this Instruction Slip to the Share Registrar of Oriental Press Group Limited (the "Company"), Tricor Friendly Limited, by email to opg18-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, by facsimile at (852) 2861 1465, by post using the pre-paid mailing label provided at the bottom of this slip or mail directly to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.
Part A: To elect/change the means of receipt of the future Corporate Communications*
I/We would like to receive the Company's future Corporate Communications: (Please "9" only one box)
-
in printed form; or
-
by electronic means in lieu of in printed form.
My/Our email address:
(Please ensure your email address is properly filled in for the purpose of receiving the notification of release of Corporate Communications)
Part B: Request for printed form of relevant Corporate Communications
-
I/We have chosen to receive the Corporate Communications by electronic means but would also like to receive the relevant printed form.
|
Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in English
|
Name(s) of Shareholder(s) in Chinese
(Please use BLOCK LETTERS)
Registered address of Shareholder(s)
Contact telephone number
Notes: 1. The above instruction will apply to all Corporate Communications of the Company to be sent to you until you inform us otherwise.
-
If any shares are held in joint names, all joint holders or the joint holder whose name stands first on the Company's register of members should sign this Instruction Slip in order for it to be valid.
-
This Instruction Slip with no box ticked or otherwise incorrectly completed will be deemed void and would assume you would like to receive the Company's future Corporate Communications by electronic means.
-
For the avoidance of doubt, no additional instructions (other than those imprinted herein) written on this Instruction Slip will be processed.
*Corporate Communications include but not limited to: (a) annual reports; (b) interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars and (f) proxy form.
(Please cut along the dotted line)
✂---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope to return this Instruction Slip to us.
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp.
MAILING LABEL
Tricor Friendly Limited
Freepost No. 37
Hong Kong