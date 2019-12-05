Oriental Press : Letter to New Shareholders with Instruction Slip - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 18)

Dear Shareholders,

Letter to New Shareholders - Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications of Oriental Press Group Limited (the "Company")

For environmental protection, the Company proposes that its shareholders ("Shareholders") can choose to receive its corporate communications by electronic means through the Company's website at https://opg.on.cc ("Electronic Communication Option"). Corporate communications include but not limited to annual reports, interim reports, notices of meetings, listing documents, circulars and proxy form ("Corporate Communications").

The purpose of this letter is to ascertain Shareholders' choice of means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. Please complete Part A of the attached Instruction Slip and return it to the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Friendly Limited, by email to opg18-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, by facsimile to (852) 2861 1465, by post using the pre-paid mailing label provided at the bottom of the Instruction Slip or mail directly to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.

If you elect the Electronic Communication Option and have specified your email address in the Instruction Slip, we will send you an email notification to inform you whenever a new Corporate Communications is posted on the Company's website. In case you have not provided your email address, we will notify you by mail instead.

Please note that you may change your choice of means of receipt of the Corporate Communications (whether by positive consent or by deemed consent) at any time by completing Part A of the Instruction Slip and returning it to the Company's Share Registrar using any of the above-mentioned methods. A copy of the Instruction Slip can be obtained from the Company's Share Registrar free of charge.

If you have any queries relating to this letter, please call our Share Registrar's hotline at (852) 2980 1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. (Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

By order of the board of directors of

Oriental Press Group Limited

Yu-shan TANG

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 6 December 2019

Encl.