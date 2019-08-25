Log in
ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET CO.

ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET CO.

(ORWE)
05:36aORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET : AGAIN–Oriental Weavers Just Changed The Rug Business
Oriental Weavers Carpet : AGAIN–Oriental Weavers Just Changed The Rug Business

08/25/2019 | 05:36am EDT

Oriental Weavers has racked up a lot of firsts, including the first polypropylene Wilton woven machine made rug in a Persian design. I have one.

They have now introduced an entry level price point wool Persian village design cross woven on an adapted gripper axminster machine. At the moment I know of just 6 machine woven wool rug lines; one spool ax, 4 Wilton woven, and one side woven gripper ax. The hospitality industry depends on gripper axminster for high traffic installations.

The key words are 'entry level wool'. The online business is driven by price. Consumers in 'brick and mortar' buy 'touch and feel'. The consumer has not given up on wool. Persian village design scatters are coming back-that is village designs look good in small sizes.

There are plenty of reasons why this product is a technical breakthrough plus it looks good, is shippable in a box, and is saleable. See the September issue of Rug News andDesign for details. And the entry level price point seems to be about $499 IMAP for the nominal 5×8, MSRP $999.

Disclaimer

Oriental Weavers Carpet Co. SAE published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 09:35:01 UTC
Financials (EGP)
Sales 2019 10 762 M
EBIT 2019 589 M
Net income 2019 631 M
Debt 2019 1 327 M
Yield 2019 10,7%
P/E ratio 2019 8,15x
P/E ratio 2020 7,64x
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 5 024 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,60  EGP
Last Close Price 11,33  EGP
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Salah Abdel Aziz Abdel Motalab Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Amr M. F. Mohamed Fouad Khamis Executive Director, VP-Manufacturing & Operations
Madani Hozaien Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohamed Farid Fouad Khamis Non-Executive Director
Mahmoud Fawzy Mohamed Fouad Khamis Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET CO.303
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES-4.16%8 088
LEGGETT & PLATT2.85%4 846
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL INC81.23%4 113
HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP23.83%3 968
JASON FURNITURE HANGZHOU CO LTD-22.53%2 959
