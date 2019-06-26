Log in
Oriflame : Founders buy back Sweden's Oriflame after shareholders accept offer

06/26/2019 | 03:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Oriflame sign is seen on the flag at company's concept store in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Beauty products retailer Oriflame's founding family will buy out the group after other owners representing 60.5% of shares accepted a bid during the initial acceptance period.

The af Jochnick family, which already owns 31% of Oriflame, made a 9 billion crown(764.20 million pounds) offer in May to remaining shareholders, representing a 35% premium at the time.

Walnut Bidco, a company owned by family members, said in a statement on Wednesday that all conditions for completion of the offer, which values Oriflame at 13 billion crowns, had been fulfilled and declared it unconditional.

A committee of board members not part of the af Jochnick family had earlier recommended the bid, pointing to an uncertain outlook for the company which has been facing deteriorating conditions in several key markets.

Oriflame's makeup, skin care products, accessories and food additives are marketed by direct-selling agents in about 60 countries, under many brands of which Oriflame is the biggest.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 13 548 M
EBIT 2019 1 540 M
Net income 2019 977 M
Debt 2019 1 020 M
Yield 2019 7,22%
P/E ratio 2019 13,10
P/E ratio 2020 13,05
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 12 129 M
Chart ORIFLAME HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Oriflame Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIFLAME HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 212  SEK
Spread / Average Target -5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Magnus Brännström President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexander Jochnick Chairman
Gabriel Bennet Chief Financial Officer
Mary Lord Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Anders Gunnar Dahlvig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIFLAME HOLDING AG13.43%1 280
L'ORÉAL26.29%152 599
KAO CORP6.36%38 460
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED27.58%28 852
AMOREPACIFIC CORP--.--%9 783
COTY101.07%9 453
