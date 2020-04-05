Origin Cuts Capex, Aussie Dollar Weakness Offsets Oil Fall

Log in
04/05/2020 | 08:47pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Origin Energy Ltd. said the steep fall in the Australian dollar is mitigating the impact of lower oil prices, while announcing new targets to reduce capital expenditure.

Origin said Monday it continues to expect total cash distributions from its flagship Australia Pacific liquified natural gas project of between 1.1 billion Australian dollars ($660 million) and A$1.3 billion in the year through June.

It said cost cutting had lowered the breakeven mark for distributions to an estimated $29-$32 per barrel, inclusive of around $8/bbl of repayments on project finance debt. That forecast is based on the Australian dollar fetching an average of 0.70 U.S. cents in the 2020 fiscal year.

Origin said its fiscal 2020 capital expenditure is likely to be 5-10% lower than prior guidance of A$530 million-A$580 million, excluding the Australia Pacific LNG project. It is targeting a 25-30% cut in capital spending in fiscal 2021.

In its Integrated Gas division, Origin said it's targeting a A$300 million-A$400 million cut to Australia Pacific LNG upstream capital expenditure in fiscal 2021 compared with guidance for the prior year. This would be driven by a reduction in development activity as well as less exploration and appraisal work.

Origin said it estimates that Australia Pacific LNG can fund its 2021 fiscal year operating, development and project finance costs at oil prices at or above $25 per barrel.

The Australian dollar has fallen roughly 14% against the U.S. dollar since the start of January and is currently at $0.60.

Origin stuck with guidance of underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of A$1.4 billion-A$1.5 billion for its energy markets business in the year through June.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
WTI 0.00% 26.699 Delayed Quote.-59.76%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 13 554 M
EBIT 2020 1 371 M
Net income 2020 1 051 M
Debt 2020 5 457 M
Yield 2020 6,21%
P/E ratio 2020 7,72x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
EV / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 8 365 M
Chart ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Origin Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,88  AUD
Last Close Price 4,75  AUD
Spread / Highest target 90,5%
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Calabria Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Jarvis Executive GM-Energy Supply & Operations
Lawrence John Tremaine Chief Financial Officer
John H. Akehurst Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED0.00%4 732
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.47%117 655
ENEL S.P.A.-14.18%70 810
IBERDROLA0.00%63 473
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-16.02%60 515
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-16.65%59 368
