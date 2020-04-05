Origin Cuts Capex, Aussie Dollar Weakness Offsets Oil Fall

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Origin Energy Ltd. said the steep fall in the Australian dollar is mitigating the impact of lower oil prices, while announcing new targets to reduce capital expenditure.

Origin said Monday it continues to expect total cash distributions from its flagship Australia Pacific liquified natural gas project of between 1.1 billion Australian dollars ($660 million) and A$1.3 billion in the year through June.

It said cost cutting had lowered the breakeven mark for distributions to an estimated $29-$32 per barrel, inclusive of around $8/bbl of repayments on project finance debt. That forecast is based on the Australian dollar fetching an average of 0.70 U.S. cents in the 2020 fiscal year.

Origin said its fiscal 2020 capital expenditure is likely to be 5-10% lower than prior guidance of A$530 million-A$580 million, excluding the Australia Pacific LNG project. It is targeting a 25-30% cut in capital spending in fiscal 2021.

In its Integrated Gas division, Origin said it's targeting a A$300 million-A$400 million cut to Australia Pacific LNG upstream capital expenditure in fiscal 2021 compared with guidance for the prior year. This would be driven by a reduction in development activity as well as less exploration and appraisal work.

Origin said it estimates that Australia Pacific LNG can fund its 2021 fiscal year operating, development and project finance costs at oil prices at or above $25 per barrel.

The Australian dollar has fallen roughly 14% against the U.S. dollar since the start of January and is currently at $0.60.

Origin stuck with guidance of underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of A$1.4 billion-A$1.5 billion for its energy markets business in the year through June.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com