Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Origin Energy Limited    ORG   AU000000ORG5

ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED

(ORG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origin Energy : Beetaloo Exploration Program update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 10:28pm EDT

26 March 2020

Beetaloo Exploration Program update

Throughout the response to COVID-19 we have worked with the Northern Territory and Federal Governments, followed health advice and made changes to our operations to protect people and communities across the Northern Territory.

We have also worked with the Northern Land Council, the representative body for Aboriginal people where we are exploring for gas.

We remain committed to our Beetaloo project which, if successful, has the potential to deliver long-term economic and social benefits for the Northern Territory, Australia and the region.

However, given the unprecedented circumstances brought about by COVID-19 we yesterday advised the NT Minister for Primary Resources and the CEO of the Northern Land Council that we are now at a point in our current work program to safely and temporarily pause activities at our Kyalla well site and reschedule further work to the second half of the year.

Activity on site is minimal and includes road works, installing water monitoring bores as required by regulation, and safely packing down the rig and moving it to the side of the lease now that drilling has been successfully completed.

We currently have 45 employees and contractors accommodated in a self-contained camp, 14 of which are Northern Territory residents and the remainder from interstate. Nobody on site has flown in internationally.

Those on site are observing health authority requirements for social distancing and we are also maintaining separation between Territory and interstate team members.

We will progressively reduce our presence to essential personnel only, ensuring we meet regulatory and environmental management conditions to monitor and maintain the site.

Those leaving will follow controlled travel plans and not travel through communities on the way from site.

During this interim period we will use Northern Territory based employees and contractors to undertake civil and other works in preparation for the resumption of activities later in the year.

Media

Anneliis Allen
Mobile: +61 428 967 166

Investors

Liam Barry
Mobile: +61 401 710 367

Disclaimer

Origin Energy Limited published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 02:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
10:28pORIGIN ENERGY : Beetaloo Exploration Program update
PU
03/11Wintershall Dea GmbH - Dawn Summers to be appointed as Chief Operating Office..
AQ
03/02ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/19ORIGIN ENERGY : Half Year Results 2020
PU
02/19Origin Energy Lifts Dividend Despite 25% Net Profit Fall
DJ
02/19ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED : - New sponsorship to support growth of Australian netbal..
AQ
02/17ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
01/30ORIGIN ENERGY : Quarterly Report December 2019
PU
01/30Origin Energy 2Q Share of APLNG Production 67.6 Petajoules
DJ
01/20ORIGIN ENERGY : Appointment of General Counsel and Executive General Manager, Co..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 13 591 M
EBIT 2020 1 369 M
Net income 2020 1 064 M
Debt 2020 5 353 M
Yield 2020 7,18%
P/E ratio 2020 7,03x
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,93x
Capitalization 7 573 M
Chart ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Origin Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 7,40  AUD
Last Close Price 4,30  AUD
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 72,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Calabria Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Jarvis Executive GM-Energy Supply & Operations
Lawrence John Tremaine Chief Financial Officer
John H. Akehurst Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED-52.07%4 231
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.71%100 986
ENEL S.P.A.-10.76%69 256
IBERDROLA-4.05%61 134
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-20.71%55 031
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-21.61%52 433
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group