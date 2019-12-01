Origin Energy : Statement on Mortlake Power Station

Log in
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED

ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED

(ORG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/29
8.7 AUD
2 December 2019

Statement on Mortlake Power Station

On Friday, 29 November, Origin notified the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) there would be a slight delay in the return to service date of the Mortlake Power Station generating unit damaged by an electrical fault on 8 July 2019.

The unit is now expected to be returned to service on 30 December, a delay of 10 days to the original advice provided to AEMO following the July incident.

'We've had crews working around the clock to return the damaged Mortlake power station generating unit to service. Unfortunately, inclement weather and delays in securing specialist commissioning technicians have impacted our schedule,' Origin's Executive General Manager Energy Supply and Operations, Greg Jarvis, said.

'We now expect to return the impacted Mortlake unit to service on Monday, 30 December 2019, in advance of the traditional peak summer electricity consumption period.'

Mortlake is a gas peaking power station and the impacted unit represents less than 3 per cent of Victoria's total installed generation capacity.

For further information:

Media
Paul Duboudin
Mobile: +61 429 444 308 		Investors
Liam Barry
Mobile: +61 401 710 367

Disclaimer

Origin Energy Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 03:57:09 UTC
