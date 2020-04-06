Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Origin Energy Limited    ORG   AU000000ORG5

ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED

(ORG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/03
4.76 AUD   +0.21%
07:28pORIGIN ENERGY : Update on Beetaloo joint venture arrangements
PU
07:50aORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED : - Operational and financial update
AQ
04/05Origin Cuts Capex, Aussie Dollar Weakness Offsets Oil Fall
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Origin Energy : Update on Beetaloo joint venture arrangements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 07:28pm EDT

7 April 2020

Update on Beetaloo joint venture arrangements

Origin Energy Limited (Origin) has agreed with joint venture partner Falcon Oil and Gas (Falcon) to increase its interest in the Beetaloo Basin joint venture by 7.5 per cent in exchange for increasing its carry of Falcon's share of costs by A$25 million over the coming years.

Under the agreement, Origin will increase its interest to 77.5 per cent, and the carry of Falcon's share of costs from Stage 2 onwards will increase from $34 million to $59 million.

In addition, Origin and Falcon have agreed to changes to the joint operating agreement, including amendments that provide Origin as operator with control over the timing, direction and budgets for future project activity, as well as flexibility in any future farm-down scenario, within the Permit areas.

Operationally, the exploration and appraisal activity in the Beetaloo has continued to progress well. Results to date from the Kyalla 117 well demonstrate good reservoir continuity, conductive natural fractures, and continuous gas shows.

On 26 March, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Origin confirmed forward operations in the Beetaloo had been temporarily paused.

As a result, Origin expects a delay of at least three months for the Kyalla 117 well, with stimulation and extended production test to occur in H1 FY2021. Drilling of the Velkerri Flank well is expected in H2 FY2021.

Origin is able to defer exploration and appraisal activities beyond the current Stage 2 drilling campaign given the current economic conditions, working within permit obligations.

BEETALOO JOINT VENTURE

Origin Energy Limited (Operator) **: 77.5%

Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Limited: 22.5%

** Via a wholly owned subsidiary

The above changes require parties to seek customary regulatory approvals.

For further information:

Media
Anneliis Alllen
Mobile: +61 428 967 166 		Investors
Liam Barry
Mobile: +61 401 710 367

Disclaimer

Origin Energy Limited published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 23:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
07:28pORIGIN ENERGY : Update on Beetaloo joint venture arrangements
PU
07:50aORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED : - Operational and financial update
AQ
04/05Origin Cuts Capex, Aussie Dollar Weakness Offsets Oil Fall
DJ
04/05ORIGIN ENERGY : Operational and financial update
PU
04/01ORIGIN ENERGY : Morgans rates IFN as Add
AQ
03/25ORIGIN ENERGY : Beetaloo Exploration Program update
PU
03/11Wintershall Dea GmbH - Dawn Summers to be appointed as Chief Operating Office..
AQ
03/02ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/19ORIGIN ENERGY : Half Year Results 2020
PU
02/19Origin Energy Lifts Dividend Despite 25% Net Profit Fall
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 13 554 M
EBIT 2020 1 371 M
Net income 2020 1 051 M
Debt 2020 5 457 M
Yield 2020 6,20%
P/E ratio 2020 7,74x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
EV / Sales2021 1,01x
Capitalization 8 383 M
Chart ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Origin Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,88  AUD
Last Close Price 4,76  AUD
Spread / Highest target 90,1%
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Calabria Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Jarvis Executive GM-Energy Supply & Operations
Lawrence John Tremaine Chief Financial Officer
John H. Akehurst Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED-5.74%4 732
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.47%117 655
ENEL S.P.A.-14.18%70 810
IBERDROLA1.82%63 473
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-16.02%60 515
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-16.65%59 368
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group