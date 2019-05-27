Origin Energy : A bundle of joy and a bundle of benefits for new Origin parents

A bundle of joy and a bundle of benefits for new Origin parents

Origin parents are set to enjoy one of the most generous parental leave policies in Australia. The new gender-neutral and inclusive policy will better support primary carers to return to work and promote shared caring responsibilities, as well as improve attraction and retention of the best talent.

Origin joins a small number of leading organisations providing new starters with access to paid parental leave by removing its 12-month qualifying period. Plus, Origin's parental leave can now be taken within 24 months of the arrival of the child, includes 20 weeks paid parental leave for primary carers, and four weeks paid leave for secondary carers.

The new parental leave policy comes into effect from 1 July 2019, and aims to improve workplace retention, flexibility and equality by providing greater support to all new Origin parents.

The increased timeframe will allow more secondary carers to become primary carers, and provide additional flexibility and support for fathers to take up a primary caring role.

Origin's new policy supports all family types, including same sex parents, and includes birth, adoption, surrogacy and permanent fostering. There is also increased flexibility around combining parental leave with other types of leave, such as annual or long-service leave.

With almost half of all primary carers returning to work in a flexible arrangement, Origin provides 'keep in touch days' and free access to the Grace Papers website and programs to help working parents navigate family and career. Flexible Parental Leave also allows new parents to work part-time during parental leave.

Origin is proud to be named a 2018-19 'Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) Employer of Choice for Gender Equality' - a position we've held for 11 years. We were the first energy company in Australia to provide dedicated breastfeeding facilities at regional offices and remote Queensland operating sites, and we support all our employees to embrace flexible working options through our All Roles Flex program.

Did you know?

· In 2016-17, 4.7% of Australian employees who took primary carer's leave were men.

· The average length of primary carers leave at Origin is 37 weeks. The percentage of employees taking up paid secondary carer responsibilities is dominated by fathers taking an average of 19 days.