Origin Energy : Could your kid's idea win them a trip to NASA?

So here at Origin, we know kids have a lot of clever ideas to contribute. And that's why we're running our littleBIGidea competition again for 2019. The competition calls for kids from grades 3 to 8 to come up with a great idea, big or small, and then describe it in words or in video.

From each of the year categories, three winners, each with a parent, will fly to the USA for an all-expenses paid innovation adventure, visiting NASA Kennedy Space Centre, Epcot Theme Park at Disneyworld and Ripley's Believe It or Not sand nine runners up will each receive $1,000.

Our previous winners have come up with clever, inventive ideas to help people with disabilities and addressed issues of pollution and wastage.

Year 3 & 4

Amelia Fox

Aged 8, Brunswick North Primary School, VIC

Amelia invented a portable wheelchair hoist to help carers lift someone in and out of the chair. The hoist is made of fabric, is located in the seat cushion of a wheelchair and is attached to hooks so it can be operated without worry about potential injuries to either person.