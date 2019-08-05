Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Origin Energy Ltd    ORG   AU000000ORG5

ORIGIN ENERGY LTD

(ORG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/02
7.61 AUD   -3.06%
01:15aORIGIN ENERGY : Could your kid's idea win them a trip to NASA?
PU
08/01ORIGIN ENERGY : Working with host Traditional Owners and Territory business
PU
07/30Origin Energy's APLNG Revenue Jump Drives Higher cash Flows
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Origin Energy : Could your kid's idea win them a trip to NASA?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 01:15am EDT
Could your kid's idea win them a trip to NASA?

5 August 2019

Share This

Here'sa fact you might not know: a kid invented braille. You know the revolutionary system of raised lettering that helps people who are blind or visually impaired to read? Incredible.

So here at Origin, we know kids have a lot of clever ideas to contribute. And that's why we're running our littleBIGidea competition again for 2019. The competition calls for kids from grades 3 to 8 to come up with a great idea, big or small, and then describe it in words or in video.

How to enter your littleBIGidea

How does Origin's littleBIGidea work?

What you could win

From each of the year categories, three winners, each with a parent, will fly to the USA for an all-expenses paid innovation adventure, visiting NASA Kennedy Space Centre, Epcot Theme Park at Disneyworld and Ripley's Believe It or Not sand nine runners up will each receive $1,000.

A word from previous winners

Our previous winners have come up with clever, inventive ideas to help people with disabilities and addressed issues of pollution and wastage.

Year 3 & 4

Amelia Fox
Aged 8, Brunswick North Primary School, VIC

Amelia invented a portable wheelchair hoist to help carers lift someone in and out of the chair. The hoist is made of fabric, is located in the seat cushion of a wheelchair and is attached to hooks so it can be operated without worry about potential injuries to either person.

Amelia Fox invented a portable wheelchair hoist

Year 5 & 6

Bella Winfield
Aged 11, St Anthony's Parish Primary, Wanniassa, ACT

Bella's invented sugarcane plastic toys. These toys are made from sugarcane plastic, which is a cleaner and more environmentally friendly product, since sugarcane absorbs carbon dioxide as it grows. It's also recyclable.

Bella Winfield invented toys made from sugarcane plastic

Year 7 & 8

Jasmine Eldridge
Aged 12, Allora State School, QLD

Jasmine's Dog of Technology (D.O.T) is s robot aid to help children with autism by providing medication reminders/alerts, calming and breathing strategies, parent notifications when the child is away from home, and a removable GPS tracker. Impressive stuff!

Jasmine Eldridge invented a robotic dog to aid children with autism

Does your kid have an idea? Get the entry in by 13 September 2019! You can found out more at the littleBIGidea website.

Disclaimer

Origin Energy Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 05:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIGIN ENERGY LTD
01:15aORIGIN ENERGY : Could your kid's idea win them a trip to NASA?
PU
08/01ORIGIN ENERGY : Working with host Traditional Owners and Territory business
PU
07/30Origin Energy's APLNG Revenue Jump Drives Higher cash Flows
DJ
07/29ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED : - Origin gives notice to redeem EUR1 billion Capital Sec..
AQ
07/29China's ENN wins LNG trailer transport permit for Zhoushan bridge
RE
07/29ORIGIN ENERGY : How do you tell a scam from a real Origin message?
PU
07/28ORIGIN ENERGY : gives notice to redeem 1 billion Capital Securities due 2074
PU
07/12ORIGIN ENERGY : Demystifying peak and off peak power
PU
07/09ORIGIN ENERGY : Statement on Mortlake Power Station
PU
06/21ORIGIN ENERGY : How do you do a home energy audit?
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 15 050 M
EBIT 2019 1 421 M
Net income 2019 1 124 M
Debt 2019 6 066 M
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 13 399 M
Chart ORIGIN ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Origin Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,63  AUD
Last Close Price 7,61  AUD
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Calabria Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Jarvis Executive GM-Energy Supply & Operations
Lawrence John Tremaine Chief Financial Officer
Carl McCamish Executive GM-Technology, Risk & Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGIN ENERGY LTD21.33%9 106
NEXTERA ENERGY INC21.63%101 287
ENEL23.71%69 991
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.11%64 155
IBERDROLA23.40%61 190
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.38%61 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group