Origin Energy : Could your kid's idea win them a trip to NASA?

So here at Origin, we know kids have a lot of clever ideas to contribute. And that's why we're running our littleBIGidea competition again for 2019. The competition calls for kids from grades 3 to 8 to come up with a great idea, big or small, and then describe it in words or in video.
How to enter your littleBIGidea
How does Origin's littleBIGidea work?
What you could win
From each of the year categories, three winners, each with a parent, will fly to the USA for an all-expenses paid innovation adventure, visiting NASA Kennedy Space Centre, Epcot Theme Park at Disneyworld and Ripley's Believe It or Not sand nine runners up will each receive $1,000.
A word from previous winners
Our previous winners have come up with clever, inventive ideas to help people with disabilities and addressed issues of pollution and wastage.
Year 3 & 4
Amelia Fox
Aged 8, Brunswick North Primary School, VIC
Amelia invented a portable wheelchair hoist to help carers lift someone in and out of the chair. The hoist is made of fabric, is located in the seat cushion of a wheelchair and is attached to hooks so it can be operated without worry about potential injuries to either person.
Amelia Fox invented a portable wheelchair hoist
Year 5 & 6
Bella Winfield
Aged 11, St Anthony's Parish Primary, Wanniassa, ACT
Bella's invented sugarcane plastic toys. These toys are made from sugarcane plastic, which is a cleaner and more environmentally friendly product, since sugarcane absorbs carbon dioxide as it grows. It's also recyclable.
Bella Winfield invented toys made from sugarcane plastic
Year 7 & 8
Jasmine Eldridge
Aged 12, Allora State School, QLD
Jasmine's Dog of Technology (D.O.T) is s robot aid to help children with autism by providing medication reminders/alerts, calming and breathing strategies, parent notifications when the child is away from home, and a removable GPS tracker. Impressive stuff!
Jasmine Eldridge invented a robotic dog to aid children with autism
Does your kid have an idea? Get the entry in by 13 September 2019! You can found out more at the littleBIGidea website.