Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Origin Energy Ltd    ORG   AU000000ORG5

ORIGIN ENERGY LTD

(ORG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/26
7.85 AUD   +1.16%
01:35aORIGIN ENERGY : How do you tell a scam from a real Origin message?
PU
07/28ORIGIN ENERGY : gives notice to redeem 1 billion Capital Securities due 2074
PU
07/12ORIGIN ENERGY : Demystifying peak and off peak power
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Origin Energy : How do you tell a scam from a real Origin message?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 01:35am EDT
How do you tell a scam from a real Origin message?

29 July 2019

Share This

We've all received them; emails that look just a little off, text messages that don't look legitimate or an unexpected phone call asking you for information you don't normally give out over the phone.

They're often scams and they're becoming more common. From the fake energy provider threatening to cut off your power, to the ever popular African prince looking for a bank account to store his millions, scammers are working harder and harder to get their hands on your hard earned money, or worse, your identity.

Scammers often mimic legitimate companies, like Origin, to trick you into opening an email, clicking on link, making a payment or even giving away your personal details.

How to keep safe from online fraud

Scam emails (otherwise known as 'phishing') set out to deceive people into providing their personal details. These fake emails often include a corporate logo and look like they've come from a legitimate company.

If you believe you've received a scam Origin email, we also encourage you to report it to www.scamwatch.gov.au

What you should do if you think you've received a scam email

· Close it and contact us
· Forward the email to hoax@originenergy.com.au so we can investigate further

Do not:

· Click on links
· Open attachments
· Download pictures
· Forward the email to others

Some ways to spot a scam Origin email or SMS

· It might be a scam if the sender has a suspicious email address.
· You'll always have options on how to pay your bills. You can find a list of our payment methods on our website.
· We'll always include your account/customer number. You can check this against your bill/agreement pack.

Other scams to watch out for:

· Emails offering you amazing job opportunities.
· Around Christmas time - emails telling you there's parcel waiting for you - with a link to arrange delivery.

Video: How to tell a scam from a real Origin message

What can you do if you've been a victim of a scam and clicked on a link or made a payment?

· Call our customer service team on 13 24 61
· Contact your financial institution immediately
· Disconnect your computer from the internet and run an anti-virus scan
· Report it to Scamwatch so they can warn others about the scam

How to contact Origin

· Call our customer service team on 13 24 61
· Contact us via Facebook messenger

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook

Disclaimer

Origin Energy Limited published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 05:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIGIN ENERGY LTD
01:35aORIGIN ENERGY : How do you tell a scam from a real Origin message?
PU
07/28ORIGIN ENERGY : gives notice to redeem 1 billion Capital Securities due 2074
PU
07/12ORIGIN ENERGY : Demystifying peak and off peak power
PU
07/09ORIGIN ENERGY : Statement on Mortlake Power Station
PU
06/21ORIGIN ENERGY : How do you do a home energy audit?
PU
06/20ORIGIN ENERGY : Power station trial aims to reduce reliance on coal
PU
06/13ORIGIN ENERGY : How will consumers engage with the future energy market?
PU
06/03Incitec Pivot Secures Gas for Gibson Island Plant Through 2022
DJ
05/27ORIGIN ENERGY : A bundle of joy and a bundle of benefits for new Origin parents
PU
05/27ORIGIN ENERGY : launches industry leading parental leave policy
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 15 099 M
EBIT 2019 1 505 M
Net income 2019 1 176 M
Debt 2019 6 092 M
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,33x
Capitalization 13 821 M
Chart ORIGIN ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Origin Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,65  AUD
Last Close Price 7,85  AUD
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Calabria Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Jarvis Executive GM-Energy Supply & Operations
Lawrence John Tremaine Chief Financial Officer
Carl McCamish Executive GM-Technology, Risk & Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGIN ENERGY LTD21.33%9 543
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.34%100 214
ENEL23.85%70 205
DUKE ENERGY CORP0.71%63 275
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.16%60 298
IBERDROLA22.43%59 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group