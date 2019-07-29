Origin Energy : How do you tell a scam from a real Origin message?

They're often scams and they're becoming more common. From the fake energy provider threatening to cut off your power, to the ever popular African prince looking for a bank account to store his millions, scammers are working harder and harder to get their hands on your hard earned money, or worse, your identity.



Scammers often mimic legitimate companies, like Origin, to trick you into opening an email, clicking on link, making a payment or even giving away your personal details.



How to keep safe from online fraud

Scam emails (otherwise known as 'phishing') set out to deceive people into providing their personal details. These fake emails often include a corporate logo and look like they've come from a legitimate company.

If you believe you've received a scam Origin email, we also encourage you to report it to www.scamwatch.gov.au

What you should do if you think you've received a scam email

· Close it and contact us

· Forward the email to hoax@originenergy.com.au so we can investigate further

Do not:

· Click on links

· Open attachments

· Download pictures

· Forward the email to others

Some ways to spot a scam Origin email or SMS

· It might be a scam if the sender has a suspicious email address.

· You'll always have options on how to pay your bills. You can find a list of our payment methods on our website.

· We'll always include your account/customer number. You can check this against your bill/agreement pack.

Other scams to watch out for:

· Emails offering you amazing job opportunities.

· Around Christmas time - emails telling you there's parcel waiting for you - with a link to arrange delivery.