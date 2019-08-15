Origin Energy : Resolutions for consideration at Origin's Annual General Meeting

Resolutions 1 to 5 have been requisitioned by shareholders representing approximately 0.0145% of Origin's shares on issue.

Resolutions 6 and 7 have been requisitioned by a separate group of shareholders representing approximately 0.0180% of Origin's shares on issue.

The ASX Listing Rules require Origin to lodge this notice within two business days of receipt of the requisition.

Origin respects the right of shareholders to requisition resolutions.

Origin's Notice of Annual General Meeting will be published in September and will include the Board's recommendation on each resolution to be considered at the meeting.

Click here to view the attachment (PDF 116kB).