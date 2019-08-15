Origin Energy : Resolutions for consideration at Origin's Annual General Meeting

15 August 2019
Resolutions for consideration at Origin's Annual General Meeting
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.17A, Origin Energy Limited (Origin) gives notice that seven resolutions have been received under section 249N of the Corporations Act from two groups of shareholders for consideration at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 16 October 2019.
Resolutions 1 to 5 have been requisitioned by shareholders representing approximately 0.0145% of Origin's shares on issue.
Resolutions 6 and 7 have been requisitioned by a separate group of shareholders representing approximately 0.0180% of Origin's shares on issue.
The ASX Listing Rules require Origin to lodge this notice within two business days of receipt of the requisition.
Origin respects the right of shareholders to requisition resolutions.
Origin's Notice of Annual General Meeting will be published in September and will include the Board's recommendation on each resolution to be considered at the meeting.
Click here to view the attachment (PDF 116kB).
Contacts
|
Media
Craig Simonetto
Ph: +61 2 8345 5005
Mobile: +61 413 722 281
|
Investors
Liam Barry
Ph: +61 2 9375 5991
Mobile: +61 401 710 367
Disclaimer
Origin Energy Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 07:21:06 UTC