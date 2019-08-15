Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Origin Energy Ltd    ORG   AU000000ORG5

ORIGIN ENERGY LTD

(ORG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Origin Energy : Resolutions for consideration at Origin's Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 03:22am EDT

15 August 2019

Resolutions for consideration at Origin's Annual General Meeting

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.17A, Origin Energy Limited (Origin) gives notice that seven resolutions have been received under section 249N of the Corporations Act from two groups of shareholders for consideration at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 16 October 2019.

Resolutions 1 to 5 have been requisitioned by shareholders representing approximately 0.0145% of Origin's shares on issue.

Resolutions 6 and 7 have been requisitioned by a separate group of shareholders representing approximately 0.0180% of Origin's shares on issue.

The ASX Listing Rules require Origin to lodge this notice within two business days of receipt of the requisition.

Origin respects the right of shareholders to requisition resolutions.

Origin's Notice of Annual General Meeting will be published in September and will include the Board's recommendation on each resolution to be considered at the meeting.

Click here to view the attachment (PDF 116kB).

Contacts
Media
Craig Simonetto
Ph: +61 2 8345 5005
Mobile: +61 413 722 281 		Investors
Liam Barry
Ph: +61 2 9375 5991
Mobile: +61 401 710 367

Disclaimer

Origin Energy Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 07:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ORIGIN ENERGY LTD
03:22aORIGIN ENERGY : Resolutions for consideration at Origin's Annual General Meeting
PU
08/05ORIGIN ENERGY : Could your kid's idea win them a trip to NASA?
PU
08/01ORIGIN ENERGY : Working with host Traditional Owners and Territory business
PU
07/30Origin Energy's APLNG Revenue Jump Drives Higher cash Flows
DJ
07/29ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED : - Origin gives notice to redeem EUR1 billion Capital Sec..
AQ
07/29China's ENN wins LNG trailer transport permit for Zhoushan bridge
RE
07/29ORIGIN ENERGY : How do you tell a scam from a real Origin message?
PU
07/28ORIGIN ENERGY : gives notice to redeem 1 billion Capital Securities due 2074
PU
07/12ORIGIN ENERGY : Demystifying peak and off peak power
PU
07/09ORIGIN ENERGY : Statement on Mortlake Power Station
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 15 033 M
EBIT 2019 1 401 M
Net income 2019 1 124 M
Debt 2019 6 065 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,27x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 13 099 M
Chart ORIGIN ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
Origin Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIGIN ENERGY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 8,66  AUD
Last Close Price 7,44  AUD
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Calabria Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Jarvis Executive GM-Energy Supply & Operations
Lawrence John Tremaine Chief Financial Officer
Carl McCamish Executive GM-Technology, Risk & Transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGIN ENERGY LTD12.67%8 843
NEXTERA ENERGY INC24.05%103 304
ENEL SPA20.50%69 158
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.08%65 443
IBERDROLA27.27%63 592
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.49%60 559
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group