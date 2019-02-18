Log in
ORIGIN ENERGY LTD

ORIGIN ENERGY LTD

(ORG)
My previous session
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
7.66 AUD   -0.13%
02/18Origin Energy Sells Gas Project to LNG Venture for A$231 Million
DJ
02/12ORIGIN ENERGY : to appoint Greg Lalicker to its Board
AQ
02/06ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED : - Senate economics committee opening statement
AQ
Origin Energy Sells Gas Project to LNG Venture for A$231 Million

02/18/2019 | 11:02pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Origin Energy has struck a 231 million Australian dollars (US$165 million) deal to sell a coal-seam gas development in eastern Australia to its flagship liquefied natural gas venture.

Origin said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to sell the Ironbark project in Queensland's Surat Basin to Australia Pacific LNG, a gas-export business it operates in partnership with ConocoPhillips and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (600028.SH).

The energy producer and retailer bought the project in 2009 for A$655 million, but a year ago warned it would book a A$360 million impairment for the gas field. Late last year, the company said it was looking at strategic options for the assets but had agreed to push ahead with basic engineering design for the first phase of development.

Based on the sale price, Origin said it expected to book a further impairment of A$34 million in its first-half financial statements, though the impact on profit would be offset by a A$68 million benefit to its tax expense.

As operator of Australia Pacific LNG, one of three multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas producers sitting side-by-side on Queensland's coast, Origin will be responsible for developing Ironbark.

Chief Executive Frank Calabria said the LNG venture would be able to realize value on the asset by making use of existing nearby gas and water processing infrastructure to bring the natural gas to the market.

Ironbark has proven and probable reserves of 129 petajoules, a measure of volume based on energy content.

The sale remains subject to regulatory approval.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 2.61% 5.9 End-of-day quote.13.86%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP End-of-day quote.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 1.56% 70.18 Delayed Quote.12.56%
ORIGIN ENERGY LTD 2.27% 7.67 End-of-day quote.15.92%
WTI -0.09% 55.82 Delayed Quote.22.80%
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIGIN ENERGY LTD15.92%9 424
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.40%62 384
DOMINION ENERGY2.52%56 888
IBERDROLA3.19%53 390
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.56%49 963
EXELON CORPORATION7.01%46 800
