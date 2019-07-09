Log in
ORIGIN ENERGY LTD

ORIGIN ENERGY LTD

(ORG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/09
7.42 AUD   -2.11%
04:13aORIGIN ENERGY : Statement on Mortlake Power Station
PU
06/21ORIGIN ENERGY : How do you do a home energy audit?
PU
06/20ORIGIN ENERGY : Power station trial aims to reduce reliance on coal
PU
News 
Origin Energy : Statement on Mortlake Power Station

Origin Energy : Statement on Mortlake Power Station

07/09/2019 | 04:13am EDT

9 July 2019

Statement on Mortlake Power Station

Yesterday, Origin's Mortlake Power Station, in western Victoria, experienced an electrical fault in one of its two generating units.

The Country Fire Authority attended the site and returned operational control to Origin within three hours, with no harm to our people nor any adverse impact on the local community.

The power station continues to operate with the remaining generator available to supply the grid.

Origin has this afternoon informed the Australian Energy Market Operator that, following an initial assessment of the impacted unit, it expects to bring that unit back online by 20 December 2019.

'Origin will work with the market operator and our suppliers with the aim of making the damaged unit available ahead of the summer peak and to reduce the impact on customers,' said Greg Jarvis, Executive General Manager, Energy Supply and Operations.

Mortlake is a gas peaking power station and the impacted unit represents less than 3 per cent of Victoria's total installed generation capacity.

For further information:

Media
Paul Duboudin
Mobile: +61 429 444 308 		Investors
Liam Barry
Mobile: +61 401 710 367

Disclaimer

Origin Energy Limited published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 08:12:01 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
