Origin Energy : Statement on Mortlake Power Station

Yesterday, Origin's Mortlake Power Station, in western Victoria, experienced an electrical fault in one of its two generating units.

The Country Fire Authority attended the site and returned operational control to Origin within three hours, with no harm to our people nor any adverse impact on the local community.

The power station continues to operate with the remaining generator available to supply the grid.

Origin has this afternoon informed the Australian Energy Market Operator that, following an initial assessment of the impacted unit, it expects to bring that unit back online by 20 December 2019.

'Origin will work with the market operator and our suppliers with the aim of making the damaged unit available ahead of the summer peak and to reduce the impact on customers,' said Greg Jarvis, Executive General Manager, Energy Supply and Operations.

Mortlake is a gas peaking power station and the impacted unit represents less than 3 per cent of Victoria's total installed generation capacity.

