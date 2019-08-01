Origin Energy : Working with host Traditional Owners and Territory business

We recently held meetings across the Northern Territory to brief local businesses on the opportunities that may be available for them to supply the project. The response and support we're seeing from the business community across the Northern Territory is encouraging. Representatives from 36 businesses attended in Alice Springs and 18 in Tennant Creek in July. In June, more than 100 businesses attended a similar event in Darwin.

Unfortunately, the meetings in Alice Springs and Tennant Creek attracted some misleading claims and it's important that these claims be addressed. Community members who attended these meetings to protest the project had not registered to participate and their presence distracted from those local businesses attending to be briefed on the supply opportunities the project will bring. Further, the suggestion that Origin called the police to the meeting in Tennant Creek is false.