Origin Energy : Working with host Traditional Owners and Territory business

Working with host Traditional Owners and Territory business
2 August 2019
As part of our return to the Beetaloo, Origin's working closely with our host Traditional Owners and local businesses to ensure the benefits of this project are shared widely across the Northern Territory.
We recently held meetings across the Northern Territory to brief local businesses on the opportunities that may be available for them to supply the project. The response and support we're seeing from the business community across the Northern Territory is encouraging. Representatives from 36 businesses attended in Alice Springs and 18 in Tennant Creek in July. In June, more than 100 businesses attended a similar event in Darwin.
Unfortunately, the meetings in Alice Springs and Tennant Creek attracted some misleading claims and it's important that these claims be addressed. Community members who attended these meetings to protest the project had not registered to participate and their presence distracted from those local businesses attending to be briefed on the supply opportunities the project will bring. Further, the suggestion that Origin called the police to the meeting in Tennant Creek is false.
Origin has closely worked with our host Traditional Owners over the past four years on this project. The Northern Land Council is the statutory body responsible for determining who the Native Title holders are that may legally and culturally make decisions about the areas within our exploration permits where activity is proposed.
During the past 12 months, Origin has worked with the Northern Land Council and Native Title holders to complete Sacred Site Clearance and Avoidance surveys, and to secure the necessary Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority certification for our potential exploration locations. We have also participated in seven on-country meetings with Native Title holder families to inform them of our plans and to canvass the economic and employment opportunities associated with the project. We are also happy to meet with those Traditional Owners outside our exploration permit area at any time to discuss the project. Origin has extended that offer to those nearby families and are seeking the guidance of the Northern Land Council to facilitate those meetings.
