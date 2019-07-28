Origin Energy : gives notice to redeem 1 billion Capital Securities due 2074

29 July 2019
Origin gives notice to redeem €1 billion Capital Securities due 2074
OOrigin Energy Limited (Origin) today announced that notice has been given to redeem the €1 billion Capital Securities due 2074 (2074 Capital Securities) issued by Origin Energy Finance Limited and listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange at their first call date (16 September 2019) in accordance with the terms of those securities.
Contacts
|
Media
Craig Simonetto
Ph: +61 2 8345 5005
Mobile: +61 413 722 281
|
Investors
Liam Barry
Ph: +61 2 9375 5991
Mobile: +61 401 710 367
