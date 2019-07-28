Log in
Origin Energy : gives notice to redeem 1 billion Capital Securities due 2074

07/28/2019 | 11:00pm EDT

29 July 2019

Origin gives notice to redeem €1 billion Capital Securities due 2074

OOrigin Energy Limited (Origin) today announced that notice has been given to redeem the €1 billion Capital Securities due 2074 (2074 Capital Securities) issued by Origin Energy Finance Limited and listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange at their first call date (16 September 2019) in accordance with the terms of those securities.

Contacts
Media
Craig Simonetto
Ph: +61 2 8345 5005
Mobile: +61 413 722 281 		Investors
Liam Barry
Ph: +61 2 9375 5991
Mobile: +61 401 710 367

Disclaimer

Origin Energy Limited published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 02:59:05 UTC
