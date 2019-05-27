Origin Energy : launches industry leading parental leave policy

In addition to removal of a 12-month qualifying period, paid parental leave can now be taken up to 24 months after the arrival of the child. Origin has also increased paid parental leave to 20 weeks for primary carers, and four weeks for secondary carers.

Origin CEO, Frank Calabria said, 'We are proud to be making significant enhancements to our parental leave policy to improve workplace flexibility and diversity.

'These gender-neutral and inclusive policies will better support primary carers to return to work and promote shared caring responsibilities. This will help us provide greater support to all new Origin parents, improve attraction and retention of the best talent, and put Origin in line with leading global companies,' he said.

Origin's new policy supports all family types, including same sex parents, and includes birth, adoption, surrogacy and permanent fostering. There is also increased flexibility around combining parental leave with other types of leave, such as annual or long-service leave.

Employees will continue to have access to 'keep in touch days' and Flexible Parental Leave which allows new parents to work part-time during parental leave. Origin employees also get free access to the Grace Papers website and its award-winning programs to help expectant and working parents navigate family and career.

Origin has been a Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) Employer of Choice for Gender Equality for the past 11 years and supports all employees to embrace flexible working options through the All Roles Flex program.